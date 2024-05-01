Husband shoots, kills wife and drives to sandwich shop, Texas cops say. Shootout ensues

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife was tracked to a sandwich shop, where he died during a shootout with officers, Texas authorities say.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said officers discovered the 33-year-old woman had been fatally shot when they went to her home Tuesday, April 30, for a welfare check.

Officers identified the woman’s 32-year-old husband as the suspect in the shooting, McManus said. He is accused of taking his wife’s car, which officers tracked using OnStar.

When the four police officers found him, he was inside a San Antonio sandwich shop, McManus said. Officers waited for him to exit and approached his vehicle.

That’s when the man, who has not been identified, fired multiple shots at the officers, the police chief said. They fired back, killing the murder suspect, according to McManus.

The police chief said none of the officers involved in the shooting were injured. They each have three to six years of experience with the department.

“The officers handled this situation exactly as they were trained,” McManus said. “They did a good job protecting themselves (while) attempting to apprehend this individual for murdering his wife.”

