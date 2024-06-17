Husband remembers wife killed in Blanchard car crash

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) — The lives of two young children turned upside down after their mother was killed in a car crash.

29-year-old Raquel Anderson Scyrkels was the love of Zak Scyrkels’ life.

“She lit up the room. She had a toxic smile. She was beautiful,” said Zak.

The couple has been together since high school and have two children.

Last Friday afternoon, Raquel and her 7-year-old daughter were driving to go pick up Zak and their son.

“I got a text message from her saying that she was on her way,” said Zak. “I saw that she was sitting off the road where there wasn’t any houses, and I just had a bad feeling. A couple of minutes later I was getting a phone call from her, but it was an officer.”

Zak said Raquel was hit head on by another car along highway 79 in Blanchard.

“That type of phone call, It’s a heart drop. It’s nothing you want to hear ever,” said Zak.

He said their little daughter got out of the car and ran to get help.

Officers told him Raquel died at the scene of the accident.

“It’s a landslide,” said Zak. “It’s nothing that just goes away fast.”

Their daughter was taken to the hospital and treated for bruises.

Cara Harris said the loss of Raquel is another tragedy in the family.

“We thought through the last year of our life is probably as bad as it could get. He lost his father and then his mother,” said Harris, Raquel’s sister-in-law. “We didn’t know the worst was ahead.”

The family is struggling to adjust without the person they said impacted everyone.

“He’s got to learn how to be a single dad,” said Harris.

“Any and all prayers would help, anything,” said Zak.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The family has started a GoFundMe, if you would like to help, click here.

