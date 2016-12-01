Husband’s Public Comments Could Hurt Sherri Papini Case, Sheriff Says

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

An investigation into the disappearance of a Northern California woman, who went missing for three weeks, may have been compromised because of her husband's public comments, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Wednesday. Sherri Papini was found heavily battered by the side of a highway Thanksgiving morning.

During a press conference, authorities gave new details in the Sherri Papini kidnapping case, including a limited description of her alleged captors. Keith Papini gave an interview to "Good Morning America" where he spoke about the extent of his wife's injuries.

"I do think that some of the details that he has provided it could affect the integrity of the investigation," Bosenko said.

Sherri mysteriously disappeared Nov. 2 while out jogging near her home in Redding, California. Last week, she was found injured, chained and dumped by the side of the road more than 150 miles from her home. Since then the mother of two has been trying to recover from her injuries.

Bosenko said during the conference Wednesday that Sherri described her assailants as two Hispanic female adults.

"She related that both of the subjects spoke in Spanish the majority of the time of her captivity. Further, the suspects concealed their faces in an attempt to hide their identities from her," the sheriff said.

According to Sherri's description, the first suspect "was the younger of the two suspects. She had long, curly hair. She had a thick accent. She had pierced ears. She had thin eyebrows." The second suspect "was the older of the two suspects. She had straight black hair with some graying color. She had thick eyebrows."

The doctors treating Sherri said Wednesday that she was underweight, and a message had also been burned directly onto her skin.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that he thought the message branded onto the woman was “some sort of an exertion of power and control.”

“It is not a symbol, but it was a message,” Bosenko said.

