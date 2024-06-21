Husband pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Jun. 20—A Brown Rd. man who told authorities a shotgun discharged accidentally while he wrestled for control of the weapon during a domestic incident involving the death of his wife pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court.

Donald Wayne Jackson, 40, entered the plea to voluntary manslaughter June 7 and received a four-year prison sentence to be served at 100%. A possession of a weapon by a felon charge was dismissed with forfeiture of items seized during the investigation.

Jackson was arrested in May 2023 in the April 25, 2023, shooting death of Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, Brown Rd., who was described by investigators as Jackson's wife. She died from a single gunshot wound to the chest that stemmed from a domestic situation that escalated into a struggle over control of a shotgun.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Jackson attempting life-saving measures but Pitton died a short time later. The two were the only persons present in the residence when the incident took place.

Jackson, who was on probation, was banned from having or being around guns and has been incarcerated since April 25 because of the probation violation.

Jackson is being given credit for 164 days already served in jail and fine and court costs were waived.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Douglas Arthur Vickers, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, evading arrest possession of a weapon by felon, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and violation of an order of protection, motion hearing set for July 16 and trial set for Aug. 15. Second count of possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and second count of violation of a protective order/conditional release, continued to July 16 for tracking.

—Tanya Joy Dill, second offense DUI, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for trial on Sept. 3 and set for trial Sept. 16.

—Grady Joseph Hoover, DUI, per se, trial set Sept. 19.

—David C. Sherrill, second offense DUI, per se, trial set for Sept. 19 with motion hearing set for Sept. 3.

—Corey Dale Keith, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of 300 grams or more of meth and driving while in possession of meth, set for trial Oct. 29. Two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Oct. 29 for tracking with bond hearing set for June 21.

Deadline docket

—Henry Boyd Adams, possession of meth with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Santiago Arreola, DUI, per se (blood/alcohol .08% or higher), continued to July 2.

—Brandon Luke Baron, domestic assault, continued to July 16.

—Timothy Paul Beason, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, criminal trespassing and one case in boundover status, continued to July 9 for hearing.

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to July 16.

—Darrell Aaron Cox, sixth offense DUI and driving on a revoked license, continued to July 16.

—Joseph Lee Cross, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 24.

—James Edward Crouse, reckless endangerment, continued to July 16.

—Mark Anthony Dawson, DUI, per se, continued to July 16.

—Sammy Ray Debord, DUI, per se, continued to Aug. 6.

—Mark Lawrence Filley, DUI, continued to July 16.

—Ronnie Lynn Hamby, DUI, per se, and driving on a revoked license, continued to July 16.

—Chance Lee Howard, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, introducing contraband into a penal institution, tampering with evidence, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Aug. 6.

—Leonard Edward Kirby, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, continued to July 2.

—Shane Lee Kirby, possession of meth with intent, continued to June 21.

—Rebecca Leann Ladd, possession of meth with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, continued to Aug. 6.

—Casey Tyler Lightsey, reckless endangerment and domestic assault, continued to June 21.

—Jesus Murillo, DUI, per se, continued to Aug. 6.

—Jacob Turner Oakes, domestic assault, continued to June 21.

—Caleb Drake Parkey, aggravated domestic assault, two counts of domestic assault, false imprisonment, interfering with 911 calls, violation of a no-contact order and violation of a protective order/conditional release, continued to Aug. 6.

—Patrick Michael Picard, home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Aug. 6.

—Tony Rasso, possession of meth with intent and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to July 16.

—Charles Ethan Richards, second offense DUI, per se, continued to July 16.

—John Edward Russell, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to July 9.

—Matthew Gene Russell, possession of meth with intent, simple possession and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to July 16.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to July 9.

—David Shannon Snow, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Aug. 6.

—Adam Daniel Thomas, evading arrest, DUI, per se and speeding, continued to July 16.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense DUI, per se, and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to June 21.

—Tony Curtis Thompson, vehicular homicide by intoxication, alternate theory of aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI, motion hearing set for Aug. 6.

Motions/hearings

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of simple possession, two counts of simple possession of meth, possession of a counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to June 21 for tracking.

—Bradley Leon Smith, possession of meth with intent, continued to July 16 after motion for bond denied.

—Joshua Alan Whalen, sexual battery by an authority figure, statutory rape by an authority figure and tattooing of a minor, continued to Aug. 6 at which time Whalen is to return to court with an attorney.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., tampering with evidence, simple possession of meth, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, continued to June 21.

—Kerwin Deshaun Williams, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, simple possession and theft of property of up to $1,000, motion hearing set for June 21.

—Addison Paige Woody, possession of meth with intent, continued to July 9 at 1 p.m.

—Cameron Lucas Wyatt, domestic assault, continued to Aug. 6.

Arraignment

—Sally Renae Selby, aggravated assault, auto burglary and indecent exposure, continued to June 21.

Boundover status

—Jerry Daniel Blackmon, one case, dropped.

—Shallymar Danyelle Cook, one case, continued to July 9.

—James Lee Quarry, three cases in bound-over status, Jeff Vires allowed to withdraw and continued to July 9 at which time Quarry is to return to court with an attorney.

—James Harrison Schillinger, five cases in boundover status, continued to July 16.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com