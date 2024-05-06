Husband of Fort Lauderdale woman who disappeared in Spain arrested at Miami airport, FBI says

David Knezevich, the husband of a Fort Lauderdale woman who disappeared in Spain in February, was arrested Saturday by federal authorities at Miami International Airport.

David Knezevich, 36, was arrested “without incident” at the airport by Diplomatic Security Service and the FBI “for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a U.S. Citizen” in Madrid, said FBI Miami spokesperson James Marshall.

Ana Knezevich, 40, and David Knezevich were separated and preparing to divorce when she went to Madrid in December 2023 for a three-month trip. She hasn’t been heard or seen from since Feb. 2 — the day that an unknown person spraypainted the outside security cameras at the apartment building where she was staying in Madrid, according to a conservatorship petition filed last month in Broward County court by her family. A friend of Ana Knezevic Sanna Rameau, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel earlier this year that a man wearing a helmet was seen spray-painting the security cameras.

Her friends received suspicious text messages from Ana Knezevich’s phone on Feb. 3 that they do not believe were written by her, the South Florida Sun Sentinel previously reported. The messages said she had met a man and was going to stay with him for a few days.

One of Ana Knezevich’s friends filed a police report on Feb. 5 with the National Police in Madrid “due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms. Knezevich’s disappearance,” according to the conservatorship petition. The petition said Spanish authorities are investigating Ana Knezevich’s disappearance as a murder and David Knezevich “is the main suspect.”

David Knezevich had traveled to Serbia in January, Ana Knezevich’s brother told Fort Lauderdale Police, according to an incident report.

David Knezevich is in federal custody and is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Miami, Marshall said. Marshall’s statement did not name Ana Knezevich as the citizen.

“The Spanish National Police, Customs and Border Protection, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the FBI continue their investigation,” Marshall said. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

David Knezevich’s attorney Ken Padowitz could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon. Padowitz told the Sun Sentinel in late February that David Knezevich did not know what happened to his wife.

“He has no information about what was happening in another country that he was not residing in,” Padowitz said in February. “He has no idea what happened.”

