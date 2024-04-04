Husband of Florida lawmaker dies after falling at Bryce Canyon

Snow covers hoodoos at Bryce Canyon National Park on March 16. The husband of a Florida state senator died Wednesday after a hiking accident at Bryce Canyon National Park. | Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

ST. GEORGE — The husband of a Florida lawmaker died Wednesday after falling at Bryce Canyon National Park, according to Florida officials.

A statement from Florida's state Senate said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and her husband John Passidomo were hiking Monday. The statement did not say where in the park the couple was hiking.

John Passidomo fell and sustained "massive trauma to his head, among other very serious injuries," the statement said. The Senate said fellow hikers on the trail were the first to reach Passidomo.

He was transported from the trail by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown to a regional trauma center in St. George. He died Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his wife and three daughters. He was 72.

"As you know, the president and first gentleman were law school sweethearts, looking forward to celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary in September. The trip to visit several national parks in Utah was one of many great adventures they shared during five decades together," the Florida Senate's statement said.

Kathleen Passidomo said she is grateful for the National Park Service, Garfield County first responders and Bryce Canyon National Park staff.

"Their last few days together were marked by many special moments, beautiful scenery, and wonderful reflections on their lifetime together and plans to live out their golden years watching their grandchildren grow up. The president has lost the love of her life and is absolutely devastated by this sudden and unexpected accident," the Senate said.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson posted on social media in reaction to the news.

“The state of Utah offers our sincere condolences to Pres. Passidomo, her family, and those in the state of Florida who are dealing with the shock of this terrible news,” Henderson posted.