My husband and I have a Costco executive membership. Here are 10 things we buy for our family of 4.

My husband and I use our Costco executive membership to buy food for our family of four.

The Kirkland Signature chicken street-taco kit is a yummy, filling meal my kids and husband love.

For convenient meals, I grab the Banza chickpea rotini and American BBQ Company beef tri-tip.

Much like over half of Costco's shoppers, we have children to feed and like to buy our family's favorite foods in bulk.

As a Costco employee, my husband gets a free executive membership. Typically, this membership costs $120, which is double the price of a regular gold-star version, and comes with a 2% reward of up to $1,000 on qualified purchases.

We like to use our executive membership to grab ingredients for easy meals — which is essential for me as someone who lacks culinary skills. I love knowing I can rely on Costco items to get a decent dinner on the table on the nights when my husband isn't home to cook.

Here are some of our favorite things to buy at Costco for ourselves and our two young kids.

The Busseto salami-and-cheese snackin' trays give my salads new life.

I use the Busseto salami-and-cheese snackin' trays for quick lunches. Ellen Ranta Olson

I initially started buying these salami-and-cheese snack packs as an easy grab-and-go option for my kids. But now, I keep them on hand for my own midday meals.

I add the pieces of salami and cheese to my chopped salads for more flavor.

The Kirkland Signature chicken street-taco kit is the one meal everyone in our family likes.

We all enjoy the Kirkland Signature chicken street-taco kit, which contains tortillas, sauces, and cabbage. Ellen Ranta Olson

The Kirkland Signature premade chicken street-taco kit is my go-to when schedules are hectic, but I don't want to spend $100 on DoorDash.

The kit comes with generous portions of chicken, lime wedges, shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime crema, salsa, and tortillas. It's also my kids' No. 1 requested meal, so we usually have it for dinner about once a week.

I always keep Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips and Mexican-style shredded cheese on hand.

I use the Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips and Mexican-style four-cheese blend for nachos. Ellen Ranta Olson

A plate of nachos is a total comfort food for me, and for my kids, it's something they can make on their own, which is always a perk.

We typically add beans, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on top. If I have extra chicken from the Kirkland Signature street-taco kit, I'll throw that on the nachos, too.

The Banza rotini pasta made from chickpeas adds protein to vegetarian meals.

My family enjoys the Banza rotini made from chickpeas on nights when we don't eat meat. Ellen Ranta Olson

Pasta is a staple in our household, but I also want to ensure we're getting enough protein in our diets on days when we aren't eating meat. That's why I started swapping regular noodles for the protein-packed Banza rotini — and no one has complained yet.

Buying produce in bulk is risky, but we always finish a bag of Taylor Farms romaine hearts.

The Taylor Farms romaine hearts come in handy when I'm making a quick salad. Ellen Ranta Olson

I was always hesitant to buy lettuce from Costco, as it's a big commitment to eat it all before it spoils. However, my husband pointed out that a salad is the lowest-effort way to serve veggies with dinner.

Now, instead of roasting a bunch of Brussels sprouts that my kids won't touch, we usually just serve a simple green salad (with tons of ranch, of course).

We make poke bowls with the Kirkland Signature wild ahi tuna.

The Kirkland Signature wild ahi tuna is delicious, especially with the right marinade. Ellen Ranta Olson

Cooking fish terrifies me — but chopping it up, letting it marinate, and serving it over a bowl of white rice and avocado? That I can do.

The Stonefire naan dippers are perfect for kids’ charcuterie boards.

The Stonefire naan dippers make a great snack-plate dinner. Ellen Ranta Olson

I'm a big believer in the snack-plate dinner, and these naan dippers — along with the aforementioned salami and cheese packs — are a well-loved component of my zero-effort mezze platters.

The American BBQ Company seasoned Santa Maria beef tri-tip is almost impossible to ruin.

The American BBQ Company beef tri-tip comes complete with cooking instructions. Ellen Ranta Olson

I tend to shy away from cooking meat because figuring out the seasoning, timing, and temperature feels overwhelming to me.

Luckily, the pre-seasoned American BBQ Company beef tri-tip comes complete with cooking instructions that make me feel much more capable than I am.

The Kirkland Signature sliced mozzarella is a fridge essential during the summer.

The Kirkland Signature sliced mozzarella is delicious in a Caprese salad. Ellen Ranta Olson

My family goes through a two-pack of Kirkland Signature presliced mozzarella logs faster than I'd care to admit. When tomatoes are in season, I use the mozzarella to make a Caprese salad almost every day.

The Wholly Avocado smashed avocado packs are great for toast or as an easy guacamole base.

The Wholly Avocado smashed avocado packs are super convenient. Ellen Ranta Olson

They may not be millennials, but my kids love avocado toast. For years, I would buy bags of fresh avocados, only to miss that magical window when they were perfectly ripe and ready to eat.

These packs ensure that the avocados' color and texture are perfect — or far from "a pile of yuck," as my kids would say.

