Husband Who Became Enraged When Doctor Wife Went Out with Friends Murdered Her, Then Stabbed Himself

Shiva Gummi, 33, has been sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison for the 2023 murder of Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, per reports

A Nevada man will spend at least a decade behind bars after killing his wife for going out one evening celebrating a milestone in her medical career.

Shiva Gummi, 33, fatally stabbed 28-year-old Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala on April 15, 2023 before stabbing himself in an apparent attempt to kill himself, before calling 911 to notify authorities about his crime, KTNV, News3LV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time, citing an arrest document.

Amsrala was out celebrating with friends and co-workers as she finished the first year of her residency before she was killed in her Las Vegas, Nev. home, according to KTNV.

Gummi was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison on May 23, weeks after entering a guilty plea on April 11, per News3LV.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an Alford plea, in which the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict, per KTNV.

On April 15, 2023, Gummi called 911 to say he had stabbed himself and Amsrala, who was lying dead next to him, police said at the time, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KTNV.

"I want to die but I'm not dying,” he said on the call, police said, according to KTNV and News3LV.

Amsrala’s mother told police that while she was not aware of any domestic abuse in the couple’s marriage, Gummi was angry about her daughter spending the evening at the home of a friend who was intoxicated, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Amsrala had returned home at 9 p.m. the night before and Gummi, who was also out that same night, returned home at 11 p.m., police said at the time, per the outlet.

The young doctor was “was destined to fulfill a rich and meaningful career dedicated to serving her future patients,” according to a GoFundMe that was set up following her murder.

“We Always remember your after school discipline, in [organizing] the things, doing homework and later meeting others or play,” her aunt wrote in an online obituary at the time. “We miss a young Doctor in the family who had an infectious smile and power to heal.”

Gummi, who has 405 days in credit for time served, has also been asked to pay a fee of $428, per KTNV.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

