A Husband Beat and Choked to Death His Wife While Their Child Was in the Same House: Cops

A California husband beat and strangled his wife while their young daughter was at home with them, police said.

Sajawal Chadhar, 27, was arrested at the couple’s San Jose house, where the body of his wife, 40-year-old Leann Watson Chadhar, was found in the bathroom, authorities said.

Their 5-year-old daughter was in the house, police said.

Officers said they were called to the home Thursday morning by Chadhar’s mother, who told authorities her son said his wife was unconscious and he was trying to revive her.

She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

The woman had injuries on her face and neck, investigators said. Officers searched the home and found a ransacked and bloodied rear bedroom, where a violent struggle apparently occurred, police said.

Detectives said Chadhar was uncooperative. A coroner’s investigator determined the woman had been beaten and strangled and had been dead up to 16 hours before help was summoned, according to The San Jose Mercury News.

Chadhar was arrested late Thursday. He made his first court appearance Monday on murder charges. He is being held in lieu of bail at the Santa Clara County Jail, according to online records.

It was unclear whether he entered a plea.

