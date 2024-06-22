Husband allegedly strikes wife in head with metal hammer

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say, one man is in custody after hitting his wife in the head with a metal hammer.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Friday morning around 11:58 a.m. troopers were dispatched to Evangelical Hospital for a woman who was in the emergency room with a head injury.

Troopers said the victim was in her home in Buffalo Township when her husband, 66-year-old Robert Kitchen struck her in the back of the head with a wooden handled metal hammer.

Officials say the victim is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

State police have charged Kitchen with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and harassment.

