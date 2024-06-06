Husband Allegedly Admitted to Brutally Murdering Beloved Kindergarten Teacher Who Recently Had Their Baby

Robert Cooley, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the June 1 death of Amber Morgan, 26

An Indiana man was arrested and charged after police allege he killed his wife about a month after relatives say she gave birth to the couple’s baby.

Robert Cooley, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 1 after police responded to a call about a person shot inside an Indianapolis home, according to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Police Department. When they arrived around 7:20 a.m., officers found a woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Police also said they recovered a gun inside the home and “quickly” took Cooley into custody.

While police did not share the victim’s name in the post, a probable cause affidavit obtained by WXIN identifies her as Cooley’s wife, 26-year-old Amber Morgan. According to the affidavit, Morgan was severely beaten, had her throat cut, and appeared to have been shot.

During police questioning, Cooley allegedly said, “I took my wife’s life,” and, “I did something bad. I need to go to jail,” per the affidavit cited by WXIN. He allegedly later admitted to police that he beat and shot Morgan, the affidavit states.

According to WXIN, Morgan’s mother said her daughter had given birth to a baby girl about a month ago and that she asked her for help in getting a divorce the day before she was killed.

“She emailed me and asked if I could get a petition for dissolution of marriage papers together to help her get out of the situation,” Starla Hart told the outlet.

According to The Indianapolis Star, the affidavit states investigators spoke with a witness who claimed the couple had “ongoing domestic issues” and argued the day prior.

Amber’s father, Corey Morgan, told WISH-TV, that he and Hart believe something upset Cooley, who Hart accused of “verbally abusing” Morgan.

“We think he tried to confront her and she told him something he didn’t want to hear,” Corey told the outlet.

Victory College Prep, a local charter school where Morgan worked as a kindergarten teacher, released a statement confirming her death, according to the Star.

“She was a close friend and steadfast supporter of her fellow kindergarten teachers ... every member of our school network team feels the terrible pain of her loss,” the statement read, in part.

Police said the Indiana Department of Child Services responded to the scene after the incident and that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine Cooley’s final charges, the Star reports. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



