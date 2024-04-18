My husband accidentally cut off a truck. What happened next was totally unnecessary

On our way to the Diamondbacks/Yankees baseball game, on the Loop 202, my husband went to switch lanes from the HOV lane to the fast lane. He looked but did not see a blue pickup truck in his blind spot.

The male in the blue truck blew his horn.

I asked my husband if he had cut that driver off and he responded that he hadn’t meant to, but he had not seen the truck. He was grateful that the driver was able to respond and not hit us.

But suddenly, the driver of the blue truck went around us on the left, cut in front of my husband and brake checked us twice. He then moved over to the HOV lane and slowed down, apparently waiting for us to catch up to him on his right.

As we went by, he threw something at our vehicle.

Thank goodness no damage was done to our vehicle, and thank goodness he did not have a gun.

My question is why do some become so angry when they are behind the wheel? I have been cut off many times while driving and I let it go.

I just wish that when people are behind the wheel of a vehicle, they offer a bit of grace to other drivers. Being cut off is not the end of the world, and is not meant to be an affront to you.

Let it go and move on to drive another day.

Marchea Sovde, Mesa

