‘It hurts my heart’: Braddock community grieving after 16-year-old boy shot, killed

The Braddock community is grieving after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Monday.

Jeramyah Pollard, 16, was shot and killed along Margaretta Street, less than 50 yards away from where two other teenagers were killed in August 2023.

“I’m tired of seeing young boys killed. This is becoming a regular thing, it’s becoming life. It shouldn’t be that way these are babies, babies,” said Jaqua Washington who lives in Braddock.

Washington lives just steps from where the teens have died.

“I have a little boy, his future is bright, and I want to see him grow up, it hurts my heart to see kids this happening, I have an older daughter she’s their ages. It has to stop,” Washington said.

She told Channel 11 she won’t let her kids go outside anymore.

The school district is implementing different trauma response plans and offering counseling to the students and families, but the shootings aren’t stopping.

“It just seems like the neighborhood is so accustomed to it, they are accustomed to tragedy, they are used to it so I just pray and hope change occurs soon,” Washington said.

For this case, Allegheny County Police have not made any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.

The community does plan to come together on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to do a balloon release for Jeramyah. Organizers are asking for peace to support his family back at the scene of the crime. Participants are encouraged to bring purple and black balloons.

