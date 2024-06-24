‘In a hurry to kill ourselves?’: 3 deadly crashes in Las Vegas prompt police message to slow down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have issued another message to the public as the number of deadly crashes grows — three more fatal crashes on the valley’s roads on Monday.

The message, posted with a video on social media, urged people to slow down. The message closed with a stark question: “Sgt. Rich Rundell from our Fatal Detail asks.. are we in a hurry to kill ourselves? SLOW DOWN.”

The full message said:

DEADLY DAY ON OUR ROADS.

We have responded to 3 fatal crashes in the past 10 hours, all of them involving excessive speed.

LVMPD Traffic fatal detectives are on the scene right now investigating the 81st traffic-related death in our jurisdiction so far in 2024. This occurred near Nellis and Desert Inn involving multiple vehicles, one death, and multiple other people taken to area hospitals. Speed and reckless driving are suspected.

A screenshot from Metro’s video on social media on Monday.

As a community, there needs to be some level of personal responsibility.

LVMPD is committed to reducing deaths on our roads. We have ramped up enforcement, we have restarted our DUI Strike Team, and we have begged for your improved driving behavior.

Sgt. Rich Rundell from our Fatal Detail asks.. are we in a hurry to kill ourselves? SLOW DOWN.

The other crashes that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to on Monday:

A deadly motorcycle crash that happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. There were no witnesses to that crash, police said.

A street race at about 2:15 a.m. on Jones Boulevard ends in a rollover crash that kills the driver of a Dodge Challenger. The driver of a Maserati is charged in the man’s death.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.