Hurricanes Jose Could Lash East Coast as Hurricane Maria Heads Toward Caribbean

Hurricane Jose is whipping 90-mile-per hour winds, creating dangerous currents as it barrels up the East Coast while Hurricane Maria, just behind it, strengthens as it heads straight for the Virgin Islands, St. Martin and Barbuda.

