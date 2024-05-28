Will hurricane, tropical storm hit Lee County in 2024? CSU research shows risk

Record warm ocean waters and the likelihood of La Niña conditions have forecasters predicting an extremely active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

But what are the odds of Florida and its counties being impacted by named storms this year?

Researchers at Colorado State University used the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's historical hurricane tracks from 1880 to 2020 to help calculate the climatological odds of one or more tropical cyclones impacting within 50 miles of each state and county along the Gulf of Mexico and East Coast.

According to CSU's data, Florida's chance of being hit by a named storm is 96%. The probability of a hurricane impacting the Sunshine State is 75% and 44% for a major hurricane, the research shows.

Where does Lee County's stand?

2024 hurricane season forecast

The National Hurricane Center has predicted an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season and a 5% chance for a below-normal season for 2024.

The NHC's forecast predicts:

17-25 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher

8-13 hurricanes with winds 74 mph or higher

4-7 major category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher

Forecasters have a 70% confidence in these ranges, according to the NHC.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends November 30.

What is La Niña?

La Niña is declared when seawater in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean waters are at least 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit lower than average for three consecutive months, USA TODAY reported.

While El Niño tends to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity, La Niña is more likely to enhance it by weakening wind shear over the Caribbean Sea and tropical Atlantic basin, which allows storms to develop and intensify.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center puts the odds of La Niña developing at 77%.

Lee County hurricane, tropical storm risk in 2024

According to CSU's research, here are the probabilities of one or more named storms tracking within 50 miles of Lee County in 2024:

Named storm : 58% (average probability: 40%)

Hurricane : 29% (average probability: 18%)

Major hurricane: 19% (average probability: 11%)

Contributing: Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network - Florida

