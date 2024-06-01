Hurricane season starts today. See which previous storms passed near your neighborhood

Today marks the first day of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with intense storm activity on the horizon. In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the most named storms ever forecast in its seasonal outlook.

Exploring the history of hurricanes in your region can offer a fascinating glimpse into past storm activity. As these conditions approach in the new season, look back in time to see how many hurricanes and tropical storms have passed through your area since 1851.

Even though it's rare for a hurricane's path to make it to the Midwest, remnants of storms like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Tropical Storm Claudette in 1979 have encroached within 10 miles of cities like Columbus, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri.

Other regions, such as the storm-prone Florida Panhandle or Outer Banks, have experienced dozens of, if not more than 100, hurricanes over the past century and a half. In fact, Florida alone has borne the brunt of 40% of all U.S. hurricanes, according to NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.

How many total hurricanes have there been?

Since 1851, NOAA reports that more than 300 hurricanes have crossed the coastline and hit the mainland U.S. That averages out to nearly 18 hurricanes per decade.

The deadliest hurricane in U.S. history is the Galveston hurricane of 1900, which claimed the lives of about 8,000 to 12,000 people, according to NOAA.

In the last century, Hurricane Katrina stands as the deadliest, with at least 1,500 fatalities. Katrina also holds the record as the costliest storm, causing nearly $200 billion in damages adjusted for inflation, according to NOAA.

Why do hurricanes start in June?

Ocean temperatures need to be warm enough to produce a hurricane, which typically happens in the Atlantic during the summer and fall.

While the hurricane season officially starts in June, the first storm can form even earlier. In fact, according to NOAA, the earliest observed Atlantic hurricane occurred on March 7, 1908, an unnamed storm that arrived months before the season's official start.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is in September, according to NOAA data, with most activity and hurricanes making landfall occurring between mid-August and mid-October. While hurricane landfalls in June are uncommon, tropical storms can still make an impact.

