Hurricane season is here. What is South Florida weather going to look like this week?

It’s officially the first week of the 2024 hurricane season, which experts anticipate will be more active than usual. So, what’s the weather looking like for South Floridians?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration credits its prediction for an active hurricane season in large part due to the off-the-charts high temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean. This week, however, people can expect slightly cooler temperatures — at least compared to sizzling conditions that the region has endured in the past month.

Here’s what you should expect in the week ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Lots of rain

▪ Monday will be mostly sunny, with gusts of wind and a high nearing 85. The chance for rain stands at 60%, though showers and storms are expected mostly in the morning and afternoon.

▪ Tuesday is also predicted to be mostly sunny, with a breeze and a high of 87. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, and rain chances should mirror Monday’s.

▪ The same conditions will continue through Wednesday, though the chance of showers should dip to 50%.

▪ Expected to be mostly sunny, Thursday will see a high near 88 and a 50% chance of precipitation.

▪ On Friday, temperatures are predicted to reach 89 degrees, though the chance of showers will be 40%.

▪ Saturday, the hottest day of the week, will mark a high of 90 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.