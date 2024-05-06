Hurricane season preparedness week in Mississippi declared by Gov. Tate Reeves

Gov. Tate Reeves declared May 5 – May 11, 2024, as Hurricane Preparedness Week for the State of Mississippi, according to a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency news release.

MEMA urges people to prepare for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Last year, The Atlantic basin saw 20 named storms, which ranks fourth for the most-named storms in a year since 1950. Of those storms, seven were hurricanes, and three intensified to major hurricanes.

According to the National Weather Service, an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“Over the last few years, our state has confronted many natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “It is critical to have a plan before severe weather strikes. It can make a difference in keeping you and your family safe. I hope Hurricane Preparedness Week can help raise awareness about the upcoming hurricane season and encourage Mississippians to take the necessary steps to prepare.”

“Don’t wait for a tropical storm or hurricane to move into the Gulf of Mexico to prepare,” says MEMA’s Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “While the State is prepared to respond to a hurricane, the First 72 Hours Are On You. That means you need at least 72 hours’ worth of food and water for each family member. Take time today to prepare yourself and your family for a storm.”

Every Mississippi family should have a fully stocked disaster supply kit with necessities like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, etc. MEMA encourages homeowners to do an insurance check before hurricane season; homeowners should also purchase flood insurance if a home is in a special flood hazard zone.

MEMA will highlight key messages, facts, and ways to be prepared on social media each day of Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Hurricane topics

• Know Your Risk: Wind & Water

• Prepare Before Hurricane Season

• Understand Forecast Information

• Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

• Stay Protected During Storms

• Use Caution After Storms

• Take Action Today

MEMA has published a new hurricane guide which can be viewed here.

