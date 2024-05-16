Hurricane season outlook: Water temps hotter than normal in Daytona Beach

Ocean temperatures along Daytona Beach already reached July levels of warmth this year, a situation officials are monitoring as they prepare for what could be a very busy hurricane season, Volusia County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham said recently.

Mecham gave local government officials from across the county an update about the upcoming 2024 Atlantic hurricane season at the Roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials at the Daytona Beach International Airport.

He said the surface ocean water temperature was about 85 degrees off Daytona Beach a couple of weeks ago, which would be normal for July.

"So we are two months ahead of our water temperatures already this year, and as everybody in this room is well aware ... those warm temperatures (are) what contributes to the energy to create these tropical storms, so we are watching that very carefully," he said.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service are expected to share NOAA’s 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook on May 23, according to NOAA. Hurricane season will begin June 1.

Colorado State University released its forecast in April: 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes, with five of those becoming major hurricanes.

Volusia County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham talks about the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season on Monday at the Roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials.

The Colorado State University forecast for the season is above average in intensity. Atlantic hurricane season on average brings "14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Mecham said one factor influencing the predictions is that the world is shifting from El Nino to La Nina. '

"La Niña is a natural climate pattern marked by cooler-than-average seawater in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean," according to USA TODAY. "When the water cools at least 0.9 (degrees) Fahrenheit below average for three straight months, a La Niña is declared. ... According to the Climate Prediction Center, La Niña can contribute to an increase in Atlantic hurricane activity by weakening the wind shear over the Caribbean Sea and tropical Atlantic basin, which allows storms to develop and intensify. "

Mecham said he has been meeting with city officials around the county to prepare for hurricane season.

"We're trying to lean as far forward into this hurricane season as we can to be prepared," Mecham said. " We still have some areas that are sensitive in the county."

The county has also been helping residents get ready with a series of town hall meetings. The meetings provide information about emergency kits, supplies, evacuation routes and zones, preparation of properties, storm safety and communication plans, according to the county.

A few more hurricane preparedness town hall meetings are ahead:

5:30-6:45 p.m. May 22 at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

5:30-6:45 p.m. May 29 at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

5:30-6:30 p.m. June 12 at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Circle Center.

People can learn more about hurricane preparation through Emergency Management at volusia.org/services/emergency-services.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Hurricane season in Daytona Beach: Water already at July temperatures