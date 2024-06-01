Hurricane season officially begins Saturday

June 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which began Saturday, is predicted to be one of the most active on record, with AccuWeather experts forecasting 20 to 25 named storms in 2024. With so many storms likely this year, a bevy of names will be used, including a few that have never been used before.

The National Hurricane Centerhas been naming tropical systems since 1953, using a rotating list to identify storms. If a tropical storm or hurricane causes extensive damage or significant loss of life, the name is retired.

There are 21 names on the list despite there being 26 letters in the alphabet, as Q, U, X, Y and Z are skipped. With a super-charged hurricane season in the forecast, it is possible that every name on the list is used in 2024 -- and then some.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Some of these names may sound familiar, as many are recycled every six years. The last time Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Nadine and Oscar were used was during the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Francine and Milton are new names, replacing Florence and Michael, which were retired following the 2018 season.

Hurricane Ian is seen in this NOAA satellite image taken on Friday, September 30, 2022. The National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge" along the coast of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on Friday as a reconstituted Hurricane Ian strikes land again from the Atlantic Ocean. Photo by NOAA/UPI

Tropical systems that spin up in the eastern Pacific hurricane basin are also given names, but the NHC uses a different list to identify each storm.

If a tropical system develops over the central Pacific, it is given a name from a separate list comprised of traditional Hawaiian names.

What happens if we run out of hurricane names?

With 20 to 25 named tropical systems in the forecast for the Atlantic basin in 2024, it is likely that forecasters may need more than 21 names before the season comes to a close.

In the past, the letters of the Greek alphabet were used as names, starting with Alpha. However, this rule was changed in 2021 following a historic hurricane season in 2020.

"The use of the Greek alphabet was not expected to be frequent enough to warrant any change in the existing naming procedure," the WMO said on its website. "However, after the record-breaking 2020 season, the WMO Regional Association IV Hurricane Committee annual session in 2021 decided to end the use of the Greek alphabet and instead established two lists of supplemental tropical cyclone names, one for the Atlantic, one for the Pacific."

The supplemental list of names is also in alphabetical order, starting with the name Adria.

If there are at least 22 named storms in the Atlantic this season, 2024