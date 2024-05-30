Hurricane Season: More than 1-in-4 Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings, AAA survey shows

AAA has released its annual Hurricane Season survey.
The 2024 survey, which focuses on how Floridians feel about the threat from hurricanes, is full of surprising and concerning results.
Some highlights of the research showed:
27% of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings.
64% would only evacuate for a Category 3 or stronger storm.
23% of residents do not make any advanced preparations for hurricane season.
Emergency officials remind residents to be proactive about preparing for hurricane season.
READ: Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend
Some simple planning now will help to avoid extra stress if the time comes to evacuate.
“If you’re worried about property damage, contact your insurance advisor,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.
“Having adequate coverage will give you the peace-of-mind in knowing that anything damaged while you’re gone can be repaired or replaced,” he added.