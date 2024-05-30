Hurricane Season: More than 1-in-4 Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings, AAA survey shows

AAA has released its annual Hurricane Season survey.

The 2024 survey, which focuses on how Floridians feel about the threat from hurricanes, is full of surprising and concerning results.

Some highlights of the research showed:

27% of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings.

64% would only evacuate for a Category 3 or stronger storm.

23% of residents do not make any advanced preparations for hurricane season.

Emergency officials remind residents to be proactive about preparing for hurricane season.

READ: Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend

Some simple planning now will help to avoid extra stress if the time comes to evacuate.

“If you’re worried about property damage, contact your insurance advisor,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Having adequate coverage will give you the peace-of-mind in knowing that anything damaged while you’re gone can be repaired or replaced,” he added.

After years of complaints about flooding issues in the Orlo Vista, the damage done by Hurricane Ian’s rains is the final straw.

St. Cloud officials said the vandalization of an outfall pipe near neighborhoods flooded by Hurricane Ian could cause those floodwaters to rise more quickly.

Members of Florida Army National Guard arrive on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Dr. Karen Calkins (left) and Ricki Jackson help Ced Franklin onto a bus to be driven to an evacuation boat on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Florida Army National Guard members unload supplies from a helicopter on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents of the island are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Residents are evacuated from the island by boats on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Francis Gersic is evacuated by a Florida Army National Guard chinook on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

A Florida Army National Guard chinook lands to deliver supplies and evacuate residents on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents of the island are being encouraged to leave due to the only road onto the island was made impassable and the electricity and water were knocked out when Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

A Florida Army National Guard helicopter prepares to land as Madeline Thayer walks to an evacuation center on the island on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Tom O'Sullivan his dog Jack and Harry Marquard prepare to be evacuated in a Florida Army National Guard helicopter on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Residents make their way to a boat to be evacuate from the island on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents of the island are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Tom O'Sullivan along with his dog, Jack, and Harry Marquard prepare to be evacuated in a Florida Army National Guard helicopter on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents of the island are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Catherine Bhinder is helped out of a truck as she arrives at an evacuation center on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Residents are evacuated from the island by boats on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

A Florida Army National Guard helicopter lifts off as they evacuate residents on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Joann Vollmar (left) and Frank Vollmar walk along a dock after being evacuated on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Residents make their way to a boat to be evacuate from the island on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Ricki Jackson sits with Ced Franklin (left) before she boards a bus to be driven to an evacuation boat on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Residents are driven to where they will be evacuated by boat on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Residents are evacuated from the island by boat on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Tom O'Sullivan and his dog Jack look on as a Florida National Guard chinook lands as they prepare to be evacuated on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Search and Rescue personnel ride in be back of a truck on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

In this aerial view, flooded homes are shown after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas.

Jordan Reidy carries his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Reidy and his mother plan to stay at the home because they feel like they have no where else to go. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Frederic Herodet and Mary Herodet board up their Gulf Bistro restaurant as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Tom Park begins cleaning up after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

Deb McGinty walks with outstretched arms near her apartment as she said she was,

Heavy traffic moves slowly on I-4 East as residents evacuate the Gulf Coast of Florida in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Four Corners, Florida. Ian is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.

A burned vehicle from an electrical fire sits in front of damaged homes in Venice, Florida, after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood

MATLACHA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: A chair sits on a flooded roadway in the wake of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MATLACHA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian is shown on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MATLACHA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Pine Island residents Wolfgang Nester (R) and his son Sebastian walk amongst the wreckage lef in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MATLACHA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Whitney Hall (R) embraces a friend atop the remains of his home amidst wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MATLACHA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Whitney Hall waves to a friend from the remains of his home while waving the American flag amidst wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood

Mark Bessette

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Deb McGinty walks with outstretched arms near her apartment as she said she was,

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lucy Montoya hugs niece Judy Sanchez after seeing her for the first time since Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Montoya said she road the storm out in the apartment and had to flee through a window because of flood waters in the middle of the storm to a second floor apartment. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Frank Bruno speaks with members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team as they look for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Bruno said he road the storm out in his home and told the search team members that he was okay. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Brian Siebert becomes emotional as he looks at what remains of his home after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Siebert feels like he has lost everything in the apartment because there was about 6 feet of water that inundated it. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Sue Lepisto hugs her neighbor after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Their homes were flooded with about 6 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Val Stuart talks on a cell phone as she sits on the bed she setup on the floor after the apartment she was staying in was flooded when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Stuart who evacuated from Sanibel before the storm ended up staying in the apartment and had to flee in the middle of the storm through a window because of flood waters to a second floor apartment. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Omar Sanchez walks through flood waters to his apartment after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Sanchez said he had to flee from his first floor apartment to the second floor because flood waters inundated it. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: A member of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team looks for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Osceloa County Sheriffs speaks to a resident as a creek rises from flooding following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman walks down the stairs from her house as a creek overflows from flooding following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Osceloa County Sheriffs use a fanboat to rescue residents from flooding following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Osceloa County Sheriffs use a fanboat to rescue residents from flooding following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

A man stops in front of his house as a creek overflows from flooding following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Osceloa County Sheriffs use a fanboat to rescue a 93 year-old resident from flooding following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. - Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this aerial view, vehicles drive through standing water left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this aerial view, vehicles line up to purchase gasoline in the wake of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A fallen sign following Hurricane Ian in Venice, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian, now a hurricane again, is threatening to carve a new path of destruction through South Carolina Friday when it roars ashore north of Charleston. Photographer: Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ron Waselenchuk inspects his sailboat which was pushed ashore by hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Street signs are seen in the water in a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as it crossed through the state after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: A wall of a condo was torn off as hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Damage to a McDonald's restaurant following Hurricane Ian in Venice, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian, now a hurricane again, is threatening to carve a new path of destruction through South Carolina Friday when it roars ashore north of Charleston. Photographer: Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Members of the Florida National Guard look for stranded residents in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as it crossed through the state after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

A man documents storm damage with his phone after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Storm damaged vehicles after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

In this aerial view, the Sanibel Causeway bridge collapsed in places after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022, in Sanibel, Florida.

In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022, in San Carlos Island, Florida.

A man looks out to the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Naples, Florida.

In this aerial view, a neighborhood remains flooded near downtown after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

In this aerial view, boats sit atop one another in a marina near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022, in San Carlos Island, Florida.

Boats sit atop one another in a marina near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022, in San Carlos Island, Florida.

Meagan Hoeschler recovers a family surf board on the beach after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Naples, Florida.

Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Storm debris fills a street after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022, in Sanibel, Florida.

In this aerial view, the Sanibel Causeway bridge collapsed in places after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022, in Sanibel, Florida.

A woman walks her bike past boats blocking a road after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

A car sits in floodwater after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

In this aerial view, cars sit in floodwater near downtown after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Seth Jones, left, sorts through storm damaged video games as Jason Crosser looks on at Crossers storm damaged business, 8-Bit Hall of Fame, after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Doc's Beach House after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

A storm damaged building after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

People walk along a sidewalk blocked by boats after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

A helicopter hovers over Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian roared through the area on Wednesday.

FORT MYERS BEACH,FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: The pilings from Fort Myers Beach pier are all that are left after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH,FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH,FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH,FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH,FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS BEACH,FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An apparent washout happened near Lake Ivanhoe following Hurricane Ian.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: People walk past a building destroyed as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An apparent washout happened near Lake Ivanhoe following Hurricane Ian.

FORT MYERS FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Brock Hall and Brenda Hall cook lunch on their barbeque as Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In this aerial view, flooded homes are shown after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Debris is strewn across the beach caused by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The heavy rains from Hurricane Ian have turned Lake Davis and Lake Cherokee into one large body of water.

An EF-2 tornado struck Delray Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Ian began its approach to Florida's west coast on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

An EF-2 tornado struck Delray Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Ian began its approach to Florida's west coast on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

An EF-2 tornado struck Delray Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Ian began its approach to Florida's west coast on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

People walk along the beach looking at property damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Flagler County officials said the restaurant suffered extensive damage in 2022 from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

It's been nearly a month since the St. Johns River reached historic levels because of Hurricane Ian, but some people living in Lake County are still dealing with issues.

Hurricane Ian historic flooding

Osceola County leaders are expected to talk about the fate of the Good Samaritan Village after it flooded again during Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford.

Many of the people who evacuated from Central Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities during Hurricane Ian haven't returned home.

Many of the people who evacuated from Central Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities during Hurricane Ian haven’t returned home.

Destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian is shown October 04, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Southwest Florida suffered severe damage during the Category 4 hurricane which caused extensive damage to communities along the state's coast.

Mims flooding

Lake Toho and East Lake Toho are expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida.

Hurricane Ian recovery

In this aerial view, a FDOT crew works on repairing the road that goes to Pine Island on October 4, 2022, in Matlacha, Florida. The original road was made unpassable after Hurricane Ian passed through the area and washed out sections of the road.

People ride on an airboat along Peace River in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

An ice and water machine sits in floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Ian at the Peace River Campground on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

Utility trucks line up at a road block due to flooding from the Peace River in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

An Okeechobee County sheriff's deputy watches a tractor-trailer drive down a flooded street to reach a community cutoff of by floodwaters from the Peace River in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

A Peace River campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

National Guardsmen move cases of water near a flooded road in the wake of Hurricane Ian near the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

People walk along a road closed to vehicle traffic due to flooding from the Peace River in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

Travel trailers are inundated by floodwaters at the Peace River Campground on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

National Guardsmen transport meals ready-to-eat to a community cut off by flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ian near the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

Mack Martin walks along train tracks surrounded by floodwaters at the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm.

Evictions loom in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Channel 9 crews headed to Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.