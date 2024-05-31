Before hurricane season heats up, it’s time to restock your kit. Here’s what you need

Hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov 30, and forecasters predict it will be a doozy — with an above-average number of storms and several major hurricanes. As Florida’s hurricane anxiety starts again, now is the time to stock up on supplies.

READ MORE: New preseason hurricane forecast is highest ever issued. Brace yourself, Florida

NOAA predicts that 17 to 25 named storms could form this year, with 8 to 13 powering up into hurricanes and 4 to 7 of those reaching major hurricane status, Category 3 or higher.

With that in mind, Floridians should stock their shelves and pantries with emergency necessities before a storm hits, avoiding panic shopping.

READ MORE: Florida faces hectic hurricane season. Can science say who will get hit in coming months?

Here’s a list of items to have and things to do:

Hurricane supply kit

▪ Bottled water

▪ Batteries and flashlights

▪ Non-perishable foods

▪ Change of clothes

▪ Paper maps

▪ Medicine and prescriptions

▪ First-aid kit

▪ Cash

Family emergency plan

▪ Emergency contact information: Miami-Dade County advises assigning a contact person for family members to call in an emergency. Also, keep a list of contact information of other family members, friends, neighbors and doctors.

▪ Document safety: Collect and store important documents in waterproof containers or bags. These include birth certificates, Social Security cards, bank records, driver’s licenses and insurance cards.

▪ Accessibility: Different family members may have different needs in times of crisis. Document how to assist the elderly, disabled and minors. This could be collecting certain medications, wheelchairs, formula and diapers.

▪ Home protection: Make sure you have hurricane shutters installed and tested before a storm.

▪ Lawn care: Miami-Dade advises to prune trees and do general lawn care. Also, make sure loose branches or debris are cleared ahead of a storm.

▪ Shut off utilities: If you are heading to a hurricane shelter, research how to quickly and safely shut off utilities to avoid damage to the home.

▪ Plan for evacuation: Know your evacuation zone and the location of the nearest shelters. Miami-Dade County offers buses that will take you them.

Pet preparedness

Staying home:

▪ Pet supplies in your kit: Add about two weeks of pet food in your preparedness kit. Miami-Dade also advises to have bowls, litter, licenses on hand.

▪ Pet medicine: Have at least three days of prescription medications for your pet.

▪ Pet safety: Storms can be stressful environments for your pet. Miami-Dade advises to keep your pet in a crate or carrier and find a safe area where you can be together. Keep collar and tag on in case you get separated. It’s always best to microchip your pets in case they lose the collar.

Going to an evacuation shelter:

Miami-Dade Animal Services operates pet-friendly shelters during emergencies, with no pre-registration. They’ll be announced as needed.

Four pets are allowed per person in these shelters. Besides dogs and cats, animals allowed inside are birds, ferrets, gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, rats and rabbits under 10 pounds. To get into one, your pet will be examined by a licensed veterinarian when you arrive to determine if the pet presents a safety risk. You also need to bring these:

▪ Proof of residency within an evacuation zone. Examples include: a valid photo ID and recent utility bill.

▪ Current vaccination records for each pet. A visible Miami-Dade County dog license is required.

▪ Supplies.

▪ Crate, leash, muzzle.

▪ If a pet becomes a threat at a shelter, it will be turned over to an animal control officer.