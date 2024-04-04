Hurricane season could be a doozy

This year's hurricane forecast is here – and it's a beast. How interfaith bonds are tested as war rages in Gaza. And are clouds still a threat for next week's eclipse?

🔮 What's in the hurricane forecast?

Buckle up and hunker down: An "extremely active" hurricane season is likely, top forecasters said Thursday. The forecast from Colorado State University includes the highest number of hurricanes ever predicted in an April forecast since the team began issuing them in 1995.

An aggressive forecast: 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes are in the forecast. But while Phil Klotzbach, the forecast's author, knows what the models show him, he's a bit incredulous it could be that busy. Hurricane season starts June 1.

🌀 What we know about the predictions.

Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic region where hurricanes typically form have been warmer than normal for month, as seen in this sea surface temperature anomaly map built by the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine with NOAA data.

Clouds threaten eclipse views

T-minus four days. On Monday afternoon, a total solar eclipse will cross over a dozen states from Texas to Maine. Millions of people are expected to travel to watch as day becomes night for a few brief, wondrous minutes.

Will clouds ruin the spectacle? Unfortunately for some, certain places along or near the path of totality might have poor viewing conditions. From Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers or thunderstorms. 🌤️ A look at the forecast.

Hikers witness a partial solar eclipse from Papago Park in Phoenix on May 20, 2012.

📸 See photos: Solar Eclipse fever is spreading across the country.

Real quick

Tensions triggered by war chip away at solidarity

As the conflict in Gaza reaches six months, the war's brutality and decades of acrimony have only exacerbated tensions among communities in the United States.

Overcoming differences: Interfaith alliances, particularly those among Jewish and Muslim communities, are feeling the strain. "Many have abandoned relationships completely," said Reform Jewish rabbi Steven Gross. "There’s a complete dismissal of the other’s pain."

🤝 Hope for healing: Interfaith groups nudge their communities beyond politics.

👉 More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military operations in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Flashpoint for hate: Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have surged, and a recent report from the Council on American-Islamic Relations detailed what it called the worst wave of Islamophobia in its 30-year history.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict nears the six-month mark, friends of different faiths gather for iftar at the home of Shariq Ghani in Richmond, Texas, on Tuesday.

'Tis the season for sneezin'!

Bless you! And you!! Springtime represents a fresh start with warmer weather, blossoming flowers and longer days. But for those dealing with seasonal allergies, spring is marked by itchy eyes and throats, runny noses and lots of sneezing.

With the trees come the sneeze: This spring, in particular, has been difficult for the 80 million people who suffer from seasonal allergies. It came early and is expected to stick around for a while. Wichita, Kansas, ranked No. 1 on the list of worst places to live with seasonal allergies. 🤧🌳 Do you live in an allergy hotspot? Check our map.

