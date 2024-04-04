Hurricane season could be a doozy
This year's hurricane forecast is here – and it's a beast. How interfaith bonds are tested as war rages in Gaza. And are clouds still a threat for next week's eclipse?
👋 Hey, Thursday! Laura Davis here. Let’s get caught up on the news!
But first: Do you live in a "million-dollar city"? 🏡✨ According to Zillow, there are now more of them than ever. Here's what it means.
📌 Bookmark this: We want to see your best eclipse photos on Monday! How to send yours in.
🔮 What's in the hurricane forecast?
Buckle up and hunker down: An "extremely active" hurricane season is likely, top forecasters said Thursday. The forecast from Colorado State University includes the highest number of hurricanes ever predicted in an April forecast since the team began issuing them in 1995.
An aggressive forecast: 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes are in the forecast. But while Phil Klotzbach, the forecast's author, knows what the models show him, he's a bit incredulous it could be that busy. Hurricane season starts June 1.
🌀 What we know about the predictions.
Clouds threaten eclipse views
T-minus four days. On Monday afternoon, a total solar eclipse will cross over a dozen states from Texas to Maine. Millions of people are expected to travel to watch as day becomes night for a few brief, wondrous minutes.
Will clouds ruin the spectacle? Unfortunately for some, certain places along or near the path of totality might have poor viewing conditions. From Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers or thunderstorms. 🌤️ A look at the forecast.
Want to bail on your eclipse trip? What to know about refunds.
Tips to snap the sun: Get a great eclipse photo with your phone.
The one thing you'll want to do is the only thing not to do.
Kids asking about the solar eclipse: Here's a guide just for them. (It's grown-up-friendly too!)
'Didn't have to go this hard': Bill Nye got his swag on in eclipse photoshoot.
📸 See photos: Solar Eclipse fever is spreading across the country.
Real quick
Side-eyeing sunny-side-up eggs as bird flu spreads.
CIA to Congress: Let us take gloves off against fentanyl traffickers.
What happens when schools stop suspending students?
2 injured on Southwest flight when turbulence forces landing.
Yes, a man named 'Literally Anybody Else' is running for president.
These bisexual swingers shocked the town. Now they're on a mission.
Support the Short List and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.
Tensions triggered by war chip away at solidarity
As the conflict in Gaza reaches six months, the war's brutality and decades of acrimony have only exacerbated tensions among communities in the United States.
Overcoming differences: Interfaith alliances, particularly those among Jewish and Muslim communities, are feeling the strain. "Many have abandoned relationships completely," said Reform Jewish rabbi Steven Gross. "There’s a complete dismissal of the other’s pain."
🤝 Hope for healing: Interfaith groups nudge their communities beyond politics.
👉 More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military operations in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people.
Flashpoint for hate: Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have surged, and a recent report from the Council on American-Islamic Relations detailed what it called the worst wave of Islamophobia in its 30-year history.
Israeli war updates: Probe of World Central Kitchen attack complete.
Biden to Netanyahu: Strikes on humanitarian workers in Gaza 'unacceptable.'
'Tis the season for sneezin'!
Bless you! And you!! Springtime represents a fresh start with warmer weather, blossoming flowers and longer days. But for those dealing with seasonal allergies, spring is marked by itchy eyes and throats, runny noses and lots of sneezing.
With the trees come the sneeze: This spring, in particular, has been difficult for the 80 million people who suffer from seasonal allergies. It came early and is expected to stick around for a while. Wichita, Kansas, ranked No. 1 on the list of worst places to live with seasonal allergies. 🤧🌳 Do you live in an allergy hotspot? Check our map.
A break from the news
💰💸 Your tax refund is here. To save or not to save?
🥳 This teen's dream finally becomes reality.
🔎🌇 Don't get fooled by deepfakes! Ways to spot AI.
🤐 Stuck zipper? How to fix it without losing your mind.
Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Say hi: laura@usatoday.com. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane predictions, Gaza war, solar eclipse weather: Thursday's news