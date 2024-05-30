Hurricane Season 2024: Tips on Palm Beach County public transportation during a storm

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. The most activity happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An overheated Atlantic Ocean and a rising La Niña have forecasters predicting a highly active hurricane season, one that could rival one of the busiest years on record.

The key to getting through storm season is being prepared. That's why The Palm Beach Post has compiled tips, lists, contact numbers, graphics and maps that should help you prepare for a storm, and, if need be, get through it fine.

Palm Beach County transportation tips for before the storm

Transit service ends when sustained winds near tropical storm force (38 mph) as the hurricane approaches.

Tri-Rail maintenance crews begin removing safety gates at more than 70 crossings when sustained winds hit 35 mph. Gates can snap in high winds. Without safety protection, trains can’t operate at normal speeds.

Brightline: Go to www.gobrightline.com to see if trains are running.

Palm Tran pulls buses off routes when sustained winds top 40 mph. Its buses and paratransit vans, however, might still be used to help ferry elderly and disabled people to shelters.

Hurricane Survival Checklist: How do I prepare my house and yard for a hurricane?

Who do I call if I need help during a storm? A list of important phone numbers

Airports: The terminal will close when airlines determine it is no longer safe to fly. Airlines will stop travel into the region when a warning of sustained winds reaching 40 mph to 50 mph has been issued. But most airlines will have stopped flying their planes into the region many hours before that.

Palm Beach County public transit tips for after the hurricane

Dozens of people wait to board a Southwest Airlines flight to Islip, New York at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday September 6, 2017.

It can take a while before public transit and airlines return to service.

Palm Tran buses can usually begin running on main routes as soon as debris is cleared from roads. Call (561) 841-4287 or (877) 930-4287.

Tri-Rail might take longer. Safety gates must be reinstalled. If power is out at stations and rail crossings, trains can’t operate. For updates, check the Tri-Rail Web site, www.tri-rail.com, or call (800) 874-7245.

Tri-Rail has offered to work with emergency operation officials to move people in and out of South Florida.

The state is beefing up its supply of generators to operate signals — at rail crossings and major roadway intersections — after a storm, so delays should not be as severe as in past years.

Brightline: Go to www.gobrightline.com to see if trains are running.

Air travelers: Call airlines to find out schedules. For information on Palm Beach International Airport, call (561) 471-7420.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County public transportation during hurricane season 2024