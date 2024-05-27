Hurricane season 2024: Important numbers to call, web sites to access during hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. The most activity happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An overheated Atlantic Ocean and a rising La Niña have forecasters predicting a highly active hurricane season, one that could rival one of the busiest years on record.

The key to getting through storm season is being prepared. That's why The Palm Beach Post has compiled tips, lists, contact numbers, graphics and maps that should help you prepare for a storm, and, if need be, get through it fine.

From numbers for emergency managers to numbers for seniors, here's a list of numbers to call for assistance before, during and after a hurricane:

Important contacts for assistance before, during and after a hurricane

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243; www.fpl.com

Police/Fire Emergencies: 911

Emergency Managers in Florida

Palm Beach: 561-712-6400 www.pbcgov.com/dem

Martin: 772-287-1652 www.martin.fl.us/EM

St. Lucie: 772-462-8100 www.stlucieco.gov/eoc

Okeechobee: 863-763-3212 www.co.okeechobee.fl.us

Florida: www.floridadisaster.org

Hearing impaired (TTY/TTD):

Palm Beach: 561-712-6342

Martin: Call 911.

St. Lucie: Call 911.

Okeechobee: Call 911.

Special needs hurricane shelters

Call in advance to register:

Palm Beach: 561-712-6400

Martin: 772-287-1652

St. Lucie: 772-462-8100

Okeechobee: 863-462-5805

Disabled transportation help

Palm Beach: 561-649-9848, www.palmtran.org/connection

Martin: 772-287-1652, www.martin.fl.us/SpecialNeeds

St. Lucie: 772-462-8100, www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/special-medical-needs-information

Okeechobee: 863-462-5805

Red Cross

Palm Beach: 561-833-7711 or 800-REDCROS (800-733-2767)

www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

Martin: 561-833-7711 or 800-REDCROS (800-733-2767)

www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

St. Lucie: 772-672-8800

www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

Okeechobee branch (of Palm Beach County chapter): 863-763-2488

www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html

United Way

United Way of Palm Beach County is the county’s lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and assisting in distributing supplies. Call 211. unitedwaypbc.org

Martin: Call 211 or 772-283-4800. www.unitedwaymartin.org

St. Lucie: Call 211 or 772-464-5300. www.uwslo.org

Okeechobee: Call 211 or 772-464-5300. www.uwslo.org

Disaster Recovery Coalition

The Disaster Recovery Coalition of Palm Beach County, made up of organizations, community and business leaders, volunteers and county agencies, combines resources to assist those most vulnerable in the community after all other resources have been exhausted. Call 211 for direct services.

CERT

Community Emergency Response Team volunteers will make up the first wave of help in the first two to three days after the storm.

Palm Beach: 561-712-6400, discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/Pages/default.aspx

Martin: 772-287-1652, www.martin.fl.us/EM

St. Lucie: www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/public-safety

Okeechobee: 863-763-3212, www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/departments/public-safety/emergency-management

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is usually among the first to arrive with help after natural or man-made disasters.

800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach/

211

Dial 211 to find resources and crisis counseling in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. 211palmbeach.org

FEMA

If you are eligible to apply for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, call 800-621-3362. www.fema.gov

Hearing-impaired

800-462-7585

Seniors

Call 211. Area Agency on Aging: 561-684-5885, www.aaapbtc.org

Elder helpline: 866-684-5885

Florida Department of Elder Affairs: elderaffairs.org

Alzheimer’s Community Care:

Palm Beach County: 561-683-2700; Treasure Coast: www.alzcare.org

24-hour crisis line: 800-394-1771

Building codes

Palm Beach: 561-233-5000, discover.pbcgov.org/pzb/building/Pages/Building-Code.aspx

Martin: 772-288-5916, www.martin.fl.us/building

St. Lucie: 772-462-1553, www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/planning-and-development-services

Okeechobee: 863-763-5548, www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/departments/community-development/building-department

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hurricane assistance: Important numbers, Florida websites for help