Hurricane season 2024: Important numbers to call, web sites to access during hurricane season
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 with the peak of the season on Sept. 10. The most activity happens between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Hurricane Center.
An overheated Atlantic Ocean and a rising La Niña have forecasters predicting a highly active hurricane season, one that could rival one of the busiest years on record.
The key to getting through storm season is being prepared. That's why The Palm Beach Post has compiled tips, lists, contact numbers, graphics and maps that should help you prepare for a storm, and, if need be, get through it fine.
From numbers for emergency managers to numbers for seniors, here's a list of numbers to call for assistance before, during and after a hurricane:
Important contacts for assistance before, during and after a hurricane
Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243; www.fpl.com
Police/Fire Emergencies: 911
Emergency Managers in Florida
Palm Beach: 561-712-6400 www.pbcgov.com/dem
Martin: 772-287-1652 www.martin.fl.us/EM
St. Lucie: 772-462-8100 www.stlucieco.gov/eoc
Okeechobee: 863-763-3212 www.co.okeechobee.fl.us
Florida: www.floridadisaster.org
Hearing impaired (TTY/TTD):
Palm Beach: 561-712-6342
Martin: Call 911.
St. Lucie: Call 911.
Okeechobee: Call 911.
Special needs hurricane shelters
Call in advance to register:
Palm Beach: 561-712-6400
Martin: 772-287-1652
St. Lucie: 772-462-8100
Okeechobee: 863-462-5805
Disabled transportation help
Palm Beach: 561-649-9848, www.palmtran.org/connection
Martin: 772-287-1652, www.martin.fl.us/SpecialNeeds
St. Lucie: 772-462-8100, www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/special-medical-needs-information
Okeechobee: 863-462-5805
Red Cross
Palm Beach: 561-833-7711 or 800-REDCROS (800-733-2767)
www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html
Martin: 561-833-7711 or 800-REDCROS (800-733-2767)
www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html
St. Lucie: 772-672-8800
www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html
Okeechobee branch (of Palm Beach County chapter): 863-763-2488
www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html
United Way
United Way of Palm Beach County is the county’s lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and assisting in distributing supplies. Call 211. unitedwaypbc.org
Martin: Call 211 or 772-283-4800. www.unitedwaymartin.org
St. Lucie: Call 211 or 772-464-5300. www.uwslo.org
Okeechobee: Call 211 or 772-464-5300. www.uwslo.org
Disaster Recovery Coalition
The Disaster Recovery Coalition of Palm Beach County, made up of organizations, community and business leaders, volunteers and county agencies, combines resources to assist those most vulnerable in the community after all other resources have been exhausted. Call 211 for direct services.
CERT
Community Emergency Response Team volunteers will make up the first wave of help in the first two to three days after the storm.
Palm Beach: 561-712-6400, discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/Pages/default.aspx
Martin: 772-287-1652, www.martin.fl.us/EM
St. Lucie: www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/public-safety
Okeechobee: 863-763-3212, www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/departments/public-safety/emergency-management
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is usually among the first to arrive with help after natural or man-made disasters.
800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach/
211
Dial 211 to find resources and crisis counseling in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. 211palmbeach.org
FEMA
If you are eligible to apply for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, call 800-621-3362. www.fema.gov
Hearing-impaired
800-462-7585
Seniors
Call 211. Area Agency on Aging: 561-684-5885, www.aaapbtc.org
Elder helpline: 866-684-5885
Florida Department of Elder Affairs: elderaffairs.org
Alzheimer’s Community Care:
Palm Beach County: 561-683-2700; Treasure Coast: www.alzcare.org
24-hour crisis line: 800-394-1771
Building codes
Palm Beach: 561-233-5000, discover.pbcgov.org/pzb/building/Pages/Building-Code.aspx
Martin: 772-288-5916, www.martin.fl.us/building
St. Lucie: 772-462-1553, www.stlucieco.gov/departments-services/a-z/planning-and-development-services
Okeechobee: 863-763-5548, www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/departments/community-development/building-department
