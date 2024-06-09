Hurricane season 2024: What do the categories mean, the forecast, when to prepare

Hurricane season started June 1, and for Delaware and other states along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coastlines, this year represents a potential danger.

Here's what you need to know.

When is hurricane season?

Hurricane season starts June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30. While a hurricane can happen at any time, the busiest parts of the season are August through October.

What is a hurricane?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a hurricane is a tropical cyclone or a rotating low-pressure system that does not have a boundary separating two air masses. When the storm forms and has winds of 74 mph or higher, it's considered a hurricane.

What are the categories for tropical cyclones and hurricanes?

Tropical storm

Tropical storm impacts

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that is between 39 and 73 mph. These storms bring heavy rains that could lead to dangerous flooding.

Category 1

A category 1 storm is the weakest of the hurricanes with winds between 74-95 mph. The storm will cause some flooding, but no real structural damage.

Category 2

A category 2 storm has winds between 96-110 mph. The storm can cause moderate damage to buildings.

Category 3

Category 3 storm impacts

A category 3 storm will have winds from 111-129 mph. It can cause major damage to well-built framed homes, uproot trees and cause power and communication outages.

Category 4

Category 4 hurricane

A category 4 storm can cause catastrophic damage to well-built framed homes, tearing off roofs and breaking exterior walls. Mobile homes are destroyed. Roads are impassible and there are communication and power outages.

Category 5

Category 5 hurricane

A category 5 storm can cause catastrophic damage with most framed homes and mobile homes being destroyed. Trees will be snapped and uprooted. Roads will be impassible and there will be extended power and communication outages.

What's the difference between a hurricane watch and warning?

Hurricane watch and warning

Hurricane watch: A hurricane watch is issued when a hurricane is possible. This is the time to start preparing your home by boarding up windows and bringing patio chairs, grills and other items into a sheltered area. People should also put together an emergency supply kit and plan for a possible evacuation.

Hurricane warning: A hurricane is expected to hit. It's time to act. Make sure you are in a safe place. If necessary or required, execute your evacuation plan.

Prep kits, alerts: How your family can prepare for environmental disaster in Delaware

What is the Hurricane forecast for this season?

Seventeen to 25 total named storms — winds of 39 mph or higher

Eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes — winds of 74 mph or higher

Four to seven are expected to be major hurricanes — a category 3 storm with winds at 111 mph or greater.

23 named storms this year

11 will become hurricanes

Five will become major hurricanes

20 to 25 named storms

Eight to 12 hurricanes

Four to seven major hurricanes

Will La Nina impact the hurricane season?

According to NOAA, scientists are predicting a quick transition to La Nina conditions, which are conducive to Atlantic hurricane activity because La Nina tends to lessen wind shear in the tropics. At the same time, abundant oceanic heat content in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea creates more energy to fuel storm development.

What are the 2024 hurricane names for Atlantic storms?

These are the names selected by a World Meteorological Organization committee for the 2024 hurricane season.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2024 hurricane season: What you need to know to prepare