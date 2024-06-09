Hurricane season 2024: What do the categories mean, the forecast, when to prepare
Hurricane season started June 1, and for Delaware and other states along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coastlines, this year represents a potential danger.
Here's what you need to know.
When is hurricane season?
Hurricane season starts June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30. While a hurricane can happen at any time, the busiest parts of the season are August through October.
What is a hurricane?
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a hurricane is a tropical cyclone or a rotating low-pressure system that does not have a boundary separating two air masses. When the storm forms and has winds of 74 mph or higher, it's considered a hurricane.
What are the categories for tropical cyclones and hurricanes?
Tropical storm
A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that is between 39 and 73 mph. These storms bring heavy rains that could lead to dangerous flooding.
Category 1
A category 1 storm is the weakest of the hurricanes with winds between 74-95 mph. The storm will cause some flooding, but no real structural damage.
Category 2
A category 2 storm has winds between 96-110 mph. The storm can cause moderate damage to buildings.
Category 3
A category 3 storm will have winds from 111-129 mph. It can cause major damage to well-built framed homes, uproot trees and cause power and communication outages.
Category 4
A category 4 storm can cause catastrophic damage to well-built framed homes, tearing off roofs and breaking exterior walls. Mobile homes are destroyed. Roads are impassible and there are communication and power outages.
Category 5
A category 5 storm can cause catastrophic damage with most framed homes and mobile homes being destroyed. Trees will be snapped and uprooted. Roads will be impassible and there will be extended power and communication outages.
What's the difference between a hurricane watch and warning?
Hurricane watch: A hurricane watch is issued when a hurricane is possible. This is the time to start preparing your home by boarding up windows and bringing patio chairs, grills and other items into a sheltered area. People should also put together an emergency supply kit and plan for a possible evacuation.
Hurricane warning: A hurricane is expected to hit. It's time to act. Make sure you are in a safe place. If necessary or required, execute your evacuation plan.
What is the Hurricane forecast for this season?
NOAA's forecast
Seventeen to 25 total named storms — winds of 39 mph or higher
Eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes — winds of 74 mph or higher
Four to seven are expected to be major hurricanes — a category 3 storm with winds at 111 mph or greater.
Forecasters from Colorado State University
23 named storms this year
11 will become hurricanes
Five will become major hurricanes
Accuweather.com
20 to 25 named storms
Eight to 12 hurricanes
Four to seven major hurricanes
Will La Nina impact the hurricane season?
According to NOAA, scientists are predicting a quick transition to La Nina conditions, which are conducive to Atlantic hurricane activity because La Nina tends to lessen wind shear in the tropics. At the same time, abundant oceanic heat content in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea creates more energy to fuel storm development.
