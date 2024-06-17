Hurricane season 2024: Area off Florida coast could become tropical system bringing more rain

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area off the east coast of Florida for potential tropical development this week that could bring more rain to South Florida beginning Wednesday.

NHC forecasters said there's a 30% chance over seven days that an area of low pressure expected to form a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas in a day or two could become a named tropical system as it moves west or west-northwest toward Florida or the southeastern U.S.

The system, regardless of development, is expected to inch closer to the coast on Thursday or Friday leading National Weather Service meteorologists in Miami to up the chances of rain to 60% mid week.

But "forecast uncertainty remains very high for this part of the forecast," NWS meteorologists wrote.

Playing a role in whether the system develops and where it goes is a ridge of high pressure parked over the mid-Atlantic states and another area of low pressure in the western Atlantic Ocean.

"While the exact details still remain very uncertain due to differences in guidance, the potential for heavy downpours for the middle to the end of the week will lead to the potential for localized flooding concerns to return to portions of South Florida," NWS meteorologists wrote.

The soggy forecast follows days of relentless showers last week that left areas of Broward, Miami-Dade and Collier counties with more than 20 inches of rain, flooding streets and triggering a state of emergency declaration from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Palm Beach County's highest rainfall was measured near Lion Country Safari where over 72 hours about 10.5 inches fell.

The National Hurricane Center is also giving a large area of showers and thunderstorms over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the southern Gulf of Mexico and northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Several days of rainfall are expected from the system regardless of whether it earns a name that NHC forecasters fear could cause "life-threatening" flooding and flash flooding in southern Mexico.

The first names on the 2024 hurricane list are Alberto and Beryl.

Kimberly Miller is a journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment.

