Hurricane Sally grant may help fund 1st 200 affordable housing units at Baptist campus

On Friday, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation will consider providing funding to a pair of affordable housing projects planned for the former Baptist Hospital campus in Pensacola.

A FHFC review committee is set to recommend that Avery Place Apartments and Kupfrian Manor, two projects proposed by The Paces Foundation, receive funding through a grant program aimed at creating affordable housing in areas impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, describing the situation as "good news" in a regular press conference Wednesday, explained that Kupfrian Manor is a senior housing development planned to create about 94 units, while Avery Place will create 112 family apartments.

"So, over 200 units of affordable housing," Reeves said. "The board meets on Friday and if they agree with the committee's findings, then those move forward. How that also positively impacts the city is, if you recall, the City Council had already voted to support the 9% (low-income housing tax credit) project, which required a $460,000-ish contribution to the city for that to take place. With this funding stream coming from Hurricane Sally – one-time funding – that $460,000 wouldn't be required, so that actually would be a savings to the city, to the taxpayer. So great news across that front."

The grant dollars in question are Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds, which were allocated to Florida by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after Hurricane Sally to construct affordable housing in the "HUD-Designated Most Impacted and Distressed" areas of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, and the state-designated Most Impacted and Distressed areas of Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties.

The FHFC received six applications for the available $23,750,000 in funding: three Escambia County projects, two Okaloosa County projects and one from Santa Rosa County.

After scoring the submissions, a FHFC review committee is recommending the three Escambia County projects receive funding to the tune of about $7 million each. Along with Avery Place Apartments and Kupfrian Manor, the third project recommended for funding is Magnolia Trail, an 88-unit housing development proposed by Southport Development Services.

Avery Place and Kupfrian Manor would be developed by the Paces Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors, per the organization's website. It currently operates three local properties, Brownsville Manor and Fairfield Manor in Pensacola and Century Park in Century.

Baptist Hospital administrators announced in 2022 that they had selected The Paces Foundation to redevelop 10 acres of the 51-acre Moreno campus.

Related: Baptist Hospital, Pensacola may partner on 214 affordable housing units at Moreno campus

Baptist and the city of Pensacola are in negotiations for the hospital to donate the remaining property to the city for affordable housing development. The city has pledged $1 million toward demolition costs associated with clearing the land, Escambia County has chipped in $2 million, the state allocated $7 million and Baptist is contributing $3 million, plus another $2.9 million in proceeds from the potential land sale to The Paces Foundation.

Reeves noted Wednesday that the city and Baptist were still negotiating on the terms of the donation agreement, and said city attorneys were still finalizing the necessary paperwork to have a consultant guide them through assessing the status of Baptist's former buildings.

Reeves said next steps may require council approval, which would likely go before the City Council at its next meeting July 18.

Still, he expressed optimism for how things are progressing, particularly the prospect of The Paces Foundation projects moving forward.

"There's still some final touches to put on that, but certainly great news – as we talk about a housing crisis here at the city – that we could have two significant housing projects up and moving on the Baptist campus," Reeves said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Baptist Hospital campus Paces Foundation projects go to FHFC