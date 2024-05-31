Hurricane prep underway ahead of sales tax holiday, start of hurricane season on Saturday

Circle it on your calendar! Saturday, June 1 marks the start of hurricane season, and with the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team predicting above-average activity this season, the need to prepare and plan ahead is more important than ever.

“Usually, within 2 days [after] the first initial warning that it’s going to hit, we’re usually pretty low on supplies,” Rob Morrison, who works at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard told Action News Jax. “A lot of items won’t be available online because it goes so fast. It’s first come first served, but just prepare yourself to get in here early.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Saturday also marks the start of the first of 2 Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holidays, with items like tarps, portable generators, flashlights and even pet food being sales tax-free from June 1-15.

“I [already] got lights and canned foods and then things for my dog. I got to get my pet ready too,” shopper Liz Miller told Action News Jax with a smile on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The sales tax holiday comes as a much-needed financial break for many customers like Miller trying to prepare for hurricane season.

“Especially with the prices, everything is so high since COVID and yeah, it’s very important for especially having no taxes and you know, that’s why I love the state of Florida,” Miller added.

Read: AAA survey found that a quarter of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings

Below is the complete breakdown of everything covered under the sales tax holiday:

A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage with a sales price of $3,000 or less

A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting with a sales price of $100 or less

An item normally sold as or generally advertised as a ground anchor system or tie-down kit with a sales price of $100 or less

A smoke detector or smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less

A fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less

A carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less

A nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less

A portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less

A gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less

A portable self-powered radio, 2-way radio or weather-band radio with a sales price of $50 or less

A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, with a sales price of $50 or less

A portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) with a sales price of $40 or less. Flashlights, lanterns and candles are eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption, even if electrical cords are included in the purchase.

Reusable ice (ice packs) with a sales price of $20 or less

Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets. For purposes of this exemption, necessary supplies means the noncommercial purchase of:

Bags of dry cat or dog food weighing 50 or fewer pounds and with a sales price of $100 or less per bag Portable kennels or pet carriers with a sales price of $100 or less per item Over-the-counter pet medications with a sales price of $100 or less Pet beds with a sales price of $40 or less per item Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds and with a sales price of $25 or less per item Leashes, collars and muzzles with a sales price of $20 or less per item Pet pads with a sales price of $20 or less per box or package Manual can openers with a sales price of $15 or less per item Collapsible or travel-sized food bowls or water bowls with a sales price of $15 or less per item Cat litter pans with a sales price of $15 or less per item Pet waste disposal bags with a sales price of $15 or less per package Hamster or rabbit substrate with a sales price of $15 or less per package Cans or pouches of wet dog food or cat food with a sales price of $10 or less per can or pouch or the equivalent if sold in a box or case



Read: Download the 2024 Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.