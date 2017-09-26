Hurricane Maria: Trump finally reacts to Puerto Rico crisis by critcising island's 'massive debt'

Donald Trump has finally responded to the devastation wrought in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Maria slammed into the US territory.

But the President's words offered little comfort to the Caribbean island's 3.4 million American citizens, describing Puerto Rico as "in deep trouble" and criticising its "broken infrastructure and massive debt".

At least 16 people are dead and the entire island's power network remains down after the worst storm in nearly a century hit the island last week.

Mr Trump told Puerto Ricans through Twitter "we are with you" before the hurricane struck on September 20 but for days said nothing about the disaster left in its wake. The President was not, however, absent on social media during this time, instead using the platform to criticise NFL players kneeling in protest of racial inequality.

He broke his silence on Puerto Rico with a series of posts that acknowledged "much of the island was destroyed" but derisively noted parts of its infrastructure were already "in terrible shape".

"Texas and Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure and massive debt, is in deep trouble," he wrote.

"It's [sic] old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well."

The President did not offer a solution for dealing with Puerto Rico's $72bn (£53bn) debt. The US territory filed the biggest government bankruptcy in American history earlier this year.

On Monday Puerto Rico's government asked a judge for up to four extra weeks to meet key deadlines in its bankruptcy case, after Maria's 140mph winds and torrential rain brought its fragile infrastructure to its knees.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello also pleaded for more government aid to avert a humanitarian crisis in the island, where drinking water and food supplies remained scarce this week.

Many of the country’s hospitals are dependent on diesel generators and the injured have been flown to the US for treatment.

The White House has faced criticism that its response to Hurricane Maria failed to match support given to Texas and Florida after the recent hurricanes which lashed the two states.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters in Washington the administration was engaged in a fact-finding process to work out how much help Puerto Rico needs.

The Trump administration ruled out temporarily setting aside federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo, saying it was not necessary and that supplies could be carried more efficiently by air. The government had waived those rules in Florida and Texas until last week.