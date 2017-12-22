After Hurricane Maria, a look back at the Vazquez family, lit by generator

Jesse Vazquez in his home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, with the generator that his children brought with them from New York. (Photo: Jose R. Madera for Yahoo News)

Christmas marked 96 days since Jesse Vazquez’s house on Calle Alameda in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, lost power in Hurricane Maria.

The small generator his children brought him from New York back in October, when Yahoo News accompanied them on their journey, has since been supplemented with a larger one. In the three months since Maria first knocked out the power to the 3.4 million residents of Puerto Rico — who are U.S. citizens — these gas-powered machines have gone from rare commodity to backyard fixture, overpowering the neighborhood with a collective, constant drone.

“It’s intrusive, it’s an irritant. Everybody’s on edge because these things make a lot of noise,” Vazquez said recently. “I’m trying to get used to it, but I’m always glad when they turn off the generator next door.”

Vazquez guesses it might be a month before the lights come back on in his neighborhood — but really, he has no idea. He heard somewhere that it’s taking longer to restore power to homes where the wires run through the backyards rather than in the street — as is the case with his and most of the other homes on his block.

In the meantime, he can’t help but worry about the potential health hazards he and his neighbors may be exposing themselves to with the generators “not only from the exhaust but from the transfer of the liquid gasoline to the tanks. We’re inhaling that stuff.”

He’s also concerned by the fact that, beyond his house, most of the traffic lights in Bayamon are also still out.

“The intersections are a crazy free-for-all,” he said. “You gotta play chicken at every intersection.”

Though the restoration of several cell towers means Vazquez no longer needs to drive to the nearest shopping center or highway hotspot to get cell service, accurate information about the progress of the island’s recovery is still hard to come by — even with a good internet connection on the mainland.

According to Status.PR, the official website used by the Puerto Rican government to display the latest updates on the state of the recovery effort, power generation across the island has been hovering between 65 and 69 percent. But as CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago recently pointed out, “generation” does not necessarily mean distribution, and that percentage reported by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or AEE, doesn’t exactly reflect how many of the island’s residents have power.

“San Juan mayor tells me about 50% of municipality has power,” Santiago, who has been closely covering the fallout of hurricane Maria in her native Puerto Rico for the past three months, tweeted this week. “Utuado mayor tells me about 30% of his municipality has power. Yabucoa..0%.”