After hurricane María, a surge in domestic violence – and demands for change

When Catherine lost power after hurricane María last September, she feared for her life.

For days she and her family spent up to eight hours waiting in the scorching sun ­– and sometimes the rain – to buy ice to keep their food from spoiling or gas to run their generator. Often, there was nothing left to buy. That stress, combined with lost work and essential income in María’s wake, meant that the emotional and sexual abuse long doled out by her husband only got worse after the storm, she says.

“We used to argue once a week, maybe,” says Catherine, sitting in an emergency women’s shelter where she and her child have been living for the past five months. “After María, he was exploding [at me] three, four times a week.”

Recommended: Shattered glass: How much do you know about these barrier-busting women?

When the courthouse near her home opened up three weeks after the storm, she went. She got a restraining order, a police escort home to retrieve some essentials, and was taken to a safe house.

Catherine isn’t alone. Domestic violence often spikes after natural disasters, when basic necessities become hard to find, and systems of protections like law enforcement break down. Preexisting challenges in Puerto Rico – from an overburdened criminal justice system to a financial crisis that made emergency response protocols nearly nonexistent – may have exacerbated the situation here, experts say. But those working with victims are hopeful that the government’s lack of preparations for María will leave the island better poised to prevent, and respond to, intimate partner violence in emergency settings going forward.

“The storms slammed everything, and now we see things we could not see before,” says William Ramirez, director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Puerto Rico. “Poverty, lack of health care, lack of empowerment, domestic abuse. They’ve been here, but they haven’t always been this visible.”

Shelter employees and researchers report a sharp uptick in domestic violence following the destruction of hurricanes Irma and María last fall. There were roughly 1,747 calls to 911 for domestic abuse between Sept. 20 and the end of November, according to Jodie Roure, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York who studies domestic violence in Puerto Rico.

“That’s an astronomical number,” she says. Calls roughly quadrupled between September and November, according to data she’s compiled. And that’s likely just a fraction of the number of actual incidents post-María, she says, given that electricity, phone lines, and cell service were wiped out and courts were shut down across the island for weeks.

“The state wasn’t checking on domestic violence shelters. Employees were basically living with the women they serve, trying to protect them without any kind of support,” says Dr. Roure. “In the [emergency evacuation] shelters, there were no protocols,” such as for how to keep aggressors away from victims. “I am concerned. No one was trained and the lack of planning is unconscionable.”

But with the 2018 hurricane season right around the corner, many here say they’re trying to view last year’s disaster as a learning opportunity.

“We were isolated before. Now, after living through the same situation, there’s a lot more sharing,” between domestic violence shelters, says Lisdel Flores Barger, the director of Hogar Ruth, an emergency shelter that also provides transitional housing.

“María was all bad,” she says. “But it’s now giving us the space for conversation and recommendations … on how we can have more concrete plans in the future.”

'A DOUBLE VICTIMIZATION'

There are typically around 21 women, children, and adolescent girls staying at the shelter Hogar Ruth, which has been in operation for more than three decades. Following María, that jumped to roughly 50 people sleeping in the bunk-bed-filled rooms – and the common areas – each night. Women and children were showing up at their door, and in some cases, security guards working at courts that weren’t yet up and running brought domestic violence victims there directly.

“There’s a double victimization that happens after a disaster” like María, says Ms. Flores. “There’s an increased vulnerability to abuse when you can’t find basic resources, but also there are more reasons to think staying in an abusive relationship is the ‘best’ option,” she says, noting that after losing a home and a job, the idea of losing a partner can be too much for some individuals. It can be a deadly decision.