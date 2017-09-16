Hurricane Jose's center seen staying off U.S. East Coast: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Jose's center is forecast to pass well east of the North Carolina coast on Monday and to remain offshore from Virginia to New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

"However, an increase in the size of the storm or a westward adjustment in the track forecast could bring tropical storm conditions closer to the Outer Banks" off North Carolina, the forecaster said.

As a large cyclone, Jose could also affect the Virginia-to-New-England area, especially if it deviates from its forecast track, the NHC said.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the NHC said the storm was generating swells affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the

northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the U.S. East Coast.

It was moving northwest at 9 miles (14.5 km) per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

(This story corrects spelling of North Carolina in first paragraph.)

(Writing by Lisa Von Ahn, Editing by Franklin Paul)