Hurricane Jose on track to pass close to northern Leeward Islands

(Reuters) - Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm, was a track to pass close to the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 190 miles (305 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 150 mph (240 km), the center said.

The core of Hurricane Jose will pass close to or just east of the islands on Saturday. After it passes it is expected to gradually weaken, the center said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Jason Neely)