Hurricane Irma-Themed Cakes Have Hit Florida Grocery Stores

Hurricane season this year has brought devastation and chaos everywhere from Texas to the Caribbean. But that has not stopped Floridians preparing to take on Hurricane Irma by eating cake.

Dozens of images of hurricane-themed baked goods have begun popping up on social media this week, with several being spotted at various Publix locations, a Florida-based supermarket chain:

Governor: Escape this hurricane and evacuate Florida immediately



Publix: we made cakes pic.twitter.com/JimEqxEpDu — ThingsFloridiansLike (@Things4FLppl) September 7, 2017

Hurricane Irma is arriving a mere week after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston. Irma is a category 5 storm, expected to be worse than 1992′s catastrophic Hurricane Andrew.

The cakes have provided some much-needed comedic relief during such a trying time for a lot of households, though some people have remarked that perhaps they’re a bit too flippant:

hey susan i know ur house was completely demolished by that hurricane just absolutely obliterated u lost everything but i bought u this cake pic.twitter.com/nOBX7pnfeC — Doug Life (@LiveDougLife) September 8, 2017

If only these cakes had the power to obliterate the storms, and not just our sugar-cravings.