Hurricane Irma Looters Caught By News Camera On Alleged Spree

These suspected Hurricane Irma looters could be gone with the wind ― behind bars.

Fort Lauderdale police said Sunday they arrested nine people after a local news team filmed them allegedly stealing from stores during the storm.

A news crew from ABC affiliate WPLG appeared to capture the thieves red-handed with merchandise as they entered and exited through broken glass at Simon’s Sportswear (watch above), the station reported. The suspects are also accused of hittingalsa Foot Locker and Cash America Pawn store, Local 10 noted.

Here’s video of the alleged Foot Locker heist, posted by a WPLG journalist:

More looting in Ft Lauderdale during #IRMA. Watch as these ppl steal shoes from the Foot Locker on Sunrise Blvd. #pathetic@WPLGLocal10pic.twitter.com/WmUbLli2KR — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) September 10, 2017

Cops rounded up three teenagers and six adults who face charges that include burglary during a natural disaster, the station said. The Fort Lauderdale PD announced Monday that 19 have been arrested overall for burglary during the storm.

Police Chief Rick Maglione called out the shoe pilferers on Twitter. “Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice,” he said in a statement.

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

The PD also spotlighted two others arrested for Irma-related crimes, noting that they had been warned.

#FLPD Can't say we didn't warn you...28 YOs Ryan Cook & Max Saintvil each face 6 counts of burglary from overnight #HurricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/GyPhAeMAVZ — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

#FLPD WARNING from Chief: "anyone who intends to victimize our neighbors during this difficult time...will be captured and arrested." — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

