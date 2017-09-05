As Hurricane Irma Looms, How to Pack a Proper Storm Survival Kit

Store shelves throughout Florida are being cleared out as millions prepare for Hurricane Irma, which is churning in the Atlantic with the potential to grow into a category 5 monster.

Americans in Irma’s path are being advised to prepare emergency survival kits.

American Red Cross CEO Josh Lockwood showed Inside Edition how to make one.

He recommends one gallon of water per day per person; a flashlight with extra batteries; nonperishable foods like granola bars and canned items, as well as a can opener.

In addition, items like diapers and toys should be collected for kids.

Irma is looming just as recovery efforts in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey continue at a steady pace.

