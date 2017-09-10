As hurricane Irma hits Florida, evacuees try to keep ahead of the storm

If all else fails, Russ Fisher jokes, his Audi A-4 is rumored to float.

The retired New Hampshire man says his mobile home park back in Crescent City, Fla., is 50 years old “and no hurricane has ever touched it.” But he and his bug-eyed pup, Betty Boop, decided to take off, racing in a tiny car ahead of a massive hurricane. Of his vehicle, he says, “One thing I’ve realized: That thing is not comfortable to sleep in.”

More than 6 million Floridians and Georgians have fled hurricane Irma, which began lashing the Florida Keys and southwest Florida Sunday, commencing what forecasters say could be a destructive march to Florida’s Big Bend and beyond. It may become the biggest mass evacuation in United States history, dwarfing the 1 million who fled Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Millions have ended up in hotel rooms and friends’ houses in cities like Birmingham and Atlanta, where the throngs of evacuees took to restaurants and lounges and where the Atlanta Braves treated evacuees to free tickets on Saturday night.

But Mr. Fisher, a Walmart employee, is one of the disaster’s thousands of wanderers, landing, like a wind-blown butterfly, at the National Peanut Festival grounds here in Dothan. Hundreds of RVs and cars pulled in on Saturday only to pack up again Sunday as the National Hurricane Center, once again, tweaked the storm’s track to the northwest, its sights this time on Dothan.

Finding it impossible to find a hotel room and with friends too far away – or whose houses are already full – the evacuees are braving Irma on the highways, bringing whole kennels, horses, the elderly, and babies on a harrowing escape ahead of Irma’s spinning top.

To a person, they say they are battling fear and personal uncertainty, along with the dread of what will happen to their homesteads. Many also talk about a darker sense of survivor’s guilt, given that Sunday afternoon is now too late for many of those whom they begged to leave to evacuate.

'I've just got me and my bike and felt I had to go," says Tampa filmmaker Timothy Abbott, who left with less than $100 in his pocket. Strangers gave him another $100 for gas money, and he has the promise of a place to stay in Mississippi. "I left my parents and my granddad back there with God."

But as they watch the skies, Irma’s itinerants also bear witness to a deep resiliency in the US, given back-to-back hurricanes and wildfires out West. As in Houston, Americans' spirit of generosity and philanthropy have rushed in to fill the void. Evacuees talk about being given, food, shelter, and money for gas as they flee the storm. What is not known yet is whether, for Irma, it will all be enough.

“We have top-down institutions like FEMA and law enforcement, but then we have bottom-up phenomenon too, like the market and civic engagement, so people can flee feeling secure that they can find a hotel room, that there will be a church that can help, or friends will reach out, even if they’re dealing with survivor’s guilt,” says Daniel Aldrich, author of “The Power of the People” and a political scientist at Northeastern University in Boston. “Hopefully we are going to see that places like Florida and Georgia are resilient to this kind of shock.”

Dennis Wolke and Mike Murphy, who have been partners for 37 years, realized three days ago that their home at Riverview near Tampa will likely see a massive storm surge. “It won’t be there when we get back,” Mr. Wolke predicts, grimly. They have wandered the Southern lowlands for three days, their cats, Alex and Dexter, in the backseat of their sedan.

Mr. Wolke, who drives tanker trucks, spent days ferrying fuel to fill the thirsty gas tanks of those evacuating Florida as Irma became a Category 5 hurricane and Gov. RIck Scott (R) warned everyone in the Florida Keys and the mandatory evacuation zones to "get out now."

“We just don’t know where to go, what to do, what to grab,” he says. Exhaustion, he admits, is making decisions harder.

Mr. Murphy, offering his partner a gas station coffee, is more sanguine. The cats, which spent the first day mewling, have mellowed out. They all have each other. They’ve had other devastating losses and have persevered. And the worst has yet to occur, so there is still hope for their homestead. “With a little prayer, we’ll all make it,” says Murphy, a McDonald's store manager.