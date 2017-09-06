Hurricane Irma crashes into Donald Trump’s Caribbean estate on St Martin island

Flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island: AFP

Hurricane Irma has crashed into Donald Trump’s Caribbean estate and now appears to be heading toward his properties in Florida.

The storm crashed against the island of St Martin where Mr Trump owns a waterfront estate.

The winds reportedly wrecked buildings, uprooted trees and overturned cars in the region.

French officials who control the side of the island where Mr Trump’s property is located said the area “suffered serious damage” but did not detail the exact condition of Mr Trump’s estate, The Washington Post reported.

“We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed,” French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told AFP.

Mr Trump's property is currently on the market for $16.9 million (£12.96 million) and covers almost five acres with a pool and a fitness centre.

Hurricane Irma is predicted to hit south Florida next, potentially threatening M Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club and three golf courses he owns in Doral, West Palm Beach and Jupiter.

View photos Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida (Getty Images) More

It is, however, too soon for forecasters to accurately predict the direct path of the hurricane, but all the properties are likely to face some repercussions from Irma.

Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organisation, said company officials were monitoring the situation.

“All of the proper precautions and protections have been implemented and right now we are just praying for all those in the path of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean and beyond,” Ms Miller said in a statement.