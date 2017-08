In the town of Rockport, entire blocks are decimated. Harvey barreled ashore overnight packing 130 mph winds, blinding sheets of rain and a treacherous storm surge.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View