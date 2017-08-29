Hurricane Harvey: Otis The Dog Carrying A Bag Of Food Goes Viral

From Delish

As crippling amounts of rain continue to hit Texas and parts of Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey (now Tropical Storm Harvey), people are trying to find inspiration wherever they can. This weekend, a dog whose photo went viral on Facebook provided a much-needed dose of humor.

Otis the dog was photographed by a neighbor, Tiele Dockens, who saw Otis walking through Sinton, Texas, Saturday morning carrying a big bag of dog food, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dockens' post has since been shared more than 39,000 times, with many commenters noting the dog's resourcefulness.

This dog is walking around Sinton TX carrying a entire bag of dog food with him. LOL #refugeePSA: Owner is found. He is not a stray he just got out on his street.Dogs name is Otis. Posted by Tiele Dockens on Saturday, August 26, 2017

Otis was in the care of his owner's grandfather, Salvador Segovia. His owner, 5-year-old Carter, had fled the city due to flooding. Segovia noticed the dog was missing Friday night, and the next morning, saw his bag of food had disappeared too.

Since Sinton has just 6,000 residents, it wasn't too hard to track down the smart pup. With the help of neighbors who had seen Otis walking with his emergency stash of food, Segovia was able to track down the dog before little Carter returned.

This isn't the dog's first brush with fame - Otis is something of a local celebrity already. He's allowed to go to Dairy Queen to get a hamburger on his own, and is the only dog allowed to hang out outside the county court house, Segovia told the Chron. Basically, in times of trouble (or hunger), Otis is who you want around.

If you'd like to help with relief efforts, you can donate to the Red Cross, 4 Paws Farm, or the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

