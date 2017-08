Officials warned Houston residents on Saturday that the city — the nation's fourth largest — could see catastrophic flooding with some areas receiving more than three feet of rain.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View