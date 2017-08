(Reuters) - Hurricane Harvey is approaching the Texas coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The hurricane, now a category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is located about 185 miles (295 km) south-southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km per hour).

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)