Hurricane Harvey's Stinging Nightmare: Floating Fire Ant Colonies

As if the catastrophic floods in Houston haven’t done enough damage, people are now reporting large colonies of fire ants floating on the rising water.

These fire ants appear to have an outrageous survival mechanism. And, frankly, it’s unsettling.

Houston Chronicle reporter Mike Hixenbaugh tweeted a video of the red ants, infamous for their painful bites, on Sunday and said that they use the bodies of dead ants as a raft.

Apparently fire ants already have a slight resistance to water on their own, but nothing so strong as when they work together. Colonies will link together to be able to stay afloat even in the severe flooding Texas is experiencing.

People are thoroughly disturbed by what Mother Nature hath wrought.

Pro tip: Don't touch the floating fire ant colonies. They will ruin your day. #Harveypic.twitter.com/uwJd0rA7qB — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) August 27, 2017

What fresh hell is this — ((Jen Quist)) (@QuistJennifer) August 28, 2017

It looks like dirt, but it's ACTUALLY FUCKING ANTS. GODDAMN HARVEY COULDN'T YOU AT LEAST KILL THE FUCKING FIRE ANTS? #HurricaneHarveypic.twitter.com/3zQMTtq9f3 — Robert Junior Jr. (@RobertJuniorJr) August 28, 2017

Had a golf ball size group wash up on my foot during flooding near Austin. Screamed like a b and ran home to a fistful of Benadryl. — eric westpheling (@ericwestpheling) August 28, 2017

This is why you don’t dork around in flood waters. Floating pile of fire ants from a local retention pond #Harveypic.twitter.com/MwFQmfrP38 — Jon Ruder (@JRuder1) August 27, 2017

Oh, look-it's all of my childhood nightmares wrapped into one video. Thanks, internets. — John Henderson (@4EmploymentLaw) August 27, 2017

I almost died from looking at this. — Mickey Fickey (@mrd125) August 27, 2017

Floating fire ants aren’t a particularly new phenomenon, but that doesn’t make it any less mortifying.

Have a little mercy, won’t you, Mother Nature?