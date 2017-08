(Reuters) - Gert, the second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, became a little stronger and was moving faster toward the north-northeast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The hurricane was about 385 miles (615 km) west-northwest of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h).

Weakening should begin by Thursday when Gert moves over colder water, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)