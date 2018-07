(Reuters) - Hurricane Chris, moving north-eastward toward Newfoundland, is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Chris, the second hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, was about 700 miles (1,125 km) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), the NHC said in an advisory on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)