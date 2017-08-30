Hurricane annals: two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood

Reann Barber, 36, formerly of the 9th Ward in New Orleans and now of Southeast Houston, sits on a cot in the George R. Brown Convention Center after her home was flooded in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 29, 2017. Picture taken August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Thevenot

By Brian Thevenot

HOUSTON (Reuters) -

(Brian Thevenot is a Reuters journalist. He was part of The Times-Picayune team that won two Pulitzer Prizes for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.)

As I sat with Raeann Barber in the Houston convention center, surrounded by nearly 10,000 refugees from Hurricane Harvey, we figured out that we had nearly crossed paths 12 years ago - to the day - in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans.

Barber, 36, used to live on Forstall Street, just east of the Industrial Canal, where a catastrophic levee breach sent a tidal wave into the impoverished neighborhood.

She had picked a good time to have a seizure.

Just before Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, Barber was taken to Touro Hospital in Uptown, which would soon be one of a precious few dry neighborhoods. Already disabled by epilepsy and a head-on car wreck at age 21, she almost certainly would have died in the flood.

After the worst of Katrina's winds had passed, I headed in the other direction, from The Times-Picayune's newspaper offices, close to Uptown, to a bridge over the same canal, where I got our first look at the catastrophic flooding on the afternoon of Aug. 29, 2005.

I passed Forstall Street in a civilian rescue boat that we would load with people, a large dog and a duffel bag full of cats, all pulled from rooftops or second stories.

"There are going to be tons of dead people," our boat captain, Jerry Rayes, accurately predicted as we navigated down St. Claude Avenue.

Barber's life was spared but upended. When the hospital evacuated, a staffer told her: "We'll take you to a safe place – the Superdome."

After a week without power or running water, she was shuttled onto a bus to Houston, where she stayed - and now faces the trauma of another historic flood.

As images of Harvey's destructive power are broadcast worldwide, the obvious comparisons to Katrina are everywhere.

I can't sum it up any better than Barber did: "Besides not having all the dead babies and dead bodies out there, this is like Katrina all over again."

Katrina took 1,833 lives, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Harvey's grim toll is not yet taken, but current estimates reach as high as 30 deaths or suspected deaths.

A MAN-MADE DISASTER

The divergent death tolls illuminate key differences between the two biblical floods and their responses from emergency management officials.

What people forget about Katrina – and many never fully understood – is that the catastrophe stemmed from fatal flaws in a levee system constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Three key canals failed at water heights that were within their design specifications. The water did not come over the tops of the levees - it scoured out the earth underneath walls that were not planted deeply enough.

The explosive failures made the water rise in minutes – not hours or days – with a force that knocked houses into streets and drowned their inhabitants. Others who escaped died later of exhaustion or sickness.

No one had anticipated Katrina's levee failures or planned for them.

In sharp contrast, government and nonprofit officials in Texas could see the threat of Harvey clearly – and had the benefit of 12 years of lesson-learning from Katrina.

Before dumping torrential rains on Houston, Harvey's high winds ripped through the small beach town of Rockport, Texas, demolishing hundreds of buildings but causing relatively little flooding.

Houston was spared the winds but got a historic measure of rain – which meteorologists had predicted many days before the storm hit, allowing emergency and law enforcement officials to mobilize assets for search, rescue and shelter well in advance.

The lack of wind damage - and downed power lines – created an eerie glow of electric lights reflecting off floodwaters. As I rode in a military rescue vehicle Monday night, I could see someone watching television in flooded home.

'LITTLE WET RAT'

I can't tell you how comforting it was to hear Raeann Barber talk on Tuesday, in an unmistakable accent from St. Bernard Parish, a swampy rural area adjacent to the Ninth Ward.

As a rising tide threatened her Southeast Houston apartment, Barber recalled the seizure she suffered as Katrina targeted the Louisiana coast. She has learned that high emotions - like panic from a hurricane - can trigger her epilepsy.