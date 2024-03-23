Hupp pleads not guilty to 2011 killing of Betsy Faria

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Pam Hupp’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf Friday in the 2011 killing of Betsy Faria.

Hupp was not in attendance, waiving her right to appear. She is facing first-degree murder charges for the stabbing death of Faria.

Faria’s husband, Russ, was originally convicted of the killing and served three years in prison before his conviction was reversed and he was freed.

Hupp is already serving a life sentence for the 2016 killing of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger at her home in O’Fallon, MO.

She is serving that sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in northern Missouri.

